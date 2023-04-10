Christina Aguilera Rocks NSFW Manicure While Talking About Her Sex Life: 'Open to Interpretation'

Christina Aguilera is showing off her sexually explicit manicure.

Last week, the Stripped singer appeared on an episode of Call Her Daddy and rocked an NSFW set of nails for the show.

Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, kicked off the sexually charged episode by asking about the manicure. "'I'm staring at your nails, what's happening?" she inquired before coming right out and asking, "Is that a vagina?"

"Oh yes," Aguilera said with a smile. "They're so fun."

Christina Aguilera nails. Call Her Daddy

"It's open to interpretation," she continued. "It could be a vagina; it could be lips, but two in the same, both pleasure points, you know."

"This couldn't be more appropriate for a Call Her Daddy episode," Cooper said while laughing. "Casual Christina Aguilera is like "It could be lips, it could be my p---- lips, God bless you all, up for interpretation," Cooper added.

Aguilera isn't afraid to get into the nitty-gritty when it comes to her sex life. Later in the episode, she got real with fans about her sexuality — including the wildest places she's had sex.

When Cooper asked what her top three sex positions were, Aguilera, 42, replied that it "depends on the mood."

"Sometimes it's nice early in the morning on your side and from behind — there's spooning involved," she said, adding that she also enjoys "doggy [style] in the shower."

Aguilera then said it's great to "use your imagination" and get creative with her partner, longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler.

"There's the studio soundboard. I've been bent over it a couple times. It's fun," the singer-songwriter said. "A plane can be fun, we've definitely hid some stuff under the blanket. I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations."

Alex Cooper and Christina Aguilera. Call Her Daddy

Elsewhere in the interview, Aguilera revealed that her favorite part of sex is "getting off" because she loves "intimacy."

"Sex is fun and knowing your body is so important. You are only going to know your body when you spend time with yourself first — so you even know what to ask for from your partner or what you like," she said.

After Cooper asked what she's "best" at, Aguilera was quick to tout her oral sex skills: "Hands down ... I enjoy it," she replied. "I hear some women don't like it but I don't know man ... it's a turn-on."

"Sexuality is a very specific thing so like what one guy might like, another one doesn't," the "Beautiful" singer added. "There's a lot of different levels, that's why it's really important to be with a partner where you can really explore."