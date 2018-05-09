Christina Aguilera Continues New Makeup Free Vibe with Gorgeous Tour Promo Photos

At 37 years old, Christina Aguilera is making a major comeback — and she’s doing so with an entirely new, makeup-free look.

The mother-of-two, who has been taking a break from recording since her 2012 album Lotus, is feeling freer as she navigates through her late thirties. How do we know? It’s indicated in the name of her new album and tour, Liberation, and it’s written all over her makeup-free face.

On Wednesday, Aguilera shared a series of photos on Instagram in order to promote her first tour in 10 years. And we couldn’t help but notice her stripped-down look, which includes wavy, undone-looking blonde hair (and bangs!), seemingly no makeup and all of her freckles.

The singer has been open about her desire to ditch makeup as of late. Aguilera recently posed on the cover of Paper magazine with a similar bare-faced look.

In the accompanying interview, she opened up about her new look, and how she’s feeling at this time in her life.

“I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature,” she said. “But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

She has also been showing off makeup-free posts on social media, including a freckle-baring series from her latest piercing session.

Forgot how much I love getting pierced….so euphoric for me…wonder what else I should get done again 🤔😈 🔮✨ pic.twitter.com/pqA6hUSMLX — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) April 16, 2018

But don’t expect her to go onstage during her tour, which begins on Sept. 25t, without her signature glamour. In her Paper interview, the star was sure to mention, “I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face, let’s not get it twisted.”