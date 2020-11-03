Christina Aguilera Turns Couture Gown into a High-Fashion Voting PSA: 'You Can Make the Change'

"VOTE ⁣⁣Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices,” the singer wrote on Instagram

Christina Aguilera is using fashion (and a little bit of Photoshop!) to make an important political statement.

Ahead of Tuesday's 2020 presidential election, the singer cleverly edited a throwback photo of herself wearing a look from Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2019 Haute Couture collection to read "F--- this I’m going to Vote." The voluminous pink tulle gown — which Aguilera wore during Paris Fashion Week in July 2019 — was originally embossed with the phrase "F--- this I’m going to Paris."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 39-year-old star, who appears to have Photoshopped the picture, shared it on Instagram on Monday alongside voting resources and a lengthy caption encouraging her fans and followers to make their voices heard this year.

"V👏🏼O👏🏼T👏🏼E👏🏼⁣⁣Now is a crucial time! Each one of us is held responsible for making a step toward change and using our voices,” the “Beautiful” artist wrote. “We’ve knocked down walls throughout history to be able to use our power and the time to use it is NOW!”

Aguilera — who shares son Max Liron, 12, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and daughter Summer Rain, 6, with fiancé Matt Rutler — said she’ll be voting with her children in mind, explaining in the caption that she wants to see them grow up in a world “filled with love, tolerance, acceptance, and respect.”

“This year has shattered my heart in so many ways. I’ve been horrified by the behavior we’ve been seeing — behavior that I wouldn’t even expect from my 6 year old,” the star continued. “But I am still hopeful that we can unite and push for positive and peaceful change FOR HUMANITY. Let's create a better & more united future for us all! You can’t rely on someone else to do it. You have the power. You can make the change.”

Image zoom Christina Aguilera | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Several social media users applauded Aguilera for using her celebrity platform. "Thank you for speaking up Queen!" one person wrote in the comment section. "The queen has spoken !! Just voted," someone else said.

The "Genie in a Bottle" artist also made a blunt statement about voting on Oct. 12, posting an Instagram photo of herself wearing a graphic T-shirt with the phrase "Not Voting is for P------' written in bold red letters. "#VOTE," she captioned the throwback photo, simply.

Aguilera is just one of many A-listers who have encouraged people to get involved this year — celebrities including Ariana Grande, Michael B. Jordan and Lebron James have all vocalized how important it is to register to vote in the 2020 election.

James' More Than a Vote organization hosted When We All Vote Together early vote Weeks of Action (from Oct. 18 to 26) to help people get excited to vote early. During these weeks of action, WWAV will provide transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment (PPE) and voter protection support to voters near early voting sites in cities around the country.