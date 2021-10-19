Christina Aguilera Dons a New Red Hairdo in Sultry Snap Announcing Upcoming Music

Christina Aguilera teams up with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for her new song "Pa' Mis Muchachas"

Christina Aguilera is getting ready to release some red-hot new music!

The "Beautiful" singer, 40, posted a sultry selfie to her Instagram on Monday, modeling a new hairstyle.

She complemented her red locks with black opera gloves and a black leather bra with ring buckles.

Aguilera announced her new single, a Spanish-language song titled "Pa' Mis Muchachas" — which translates to "for my girls" — in the post's caption.

"Pa' Mis Muchachas" is off the artist's upcoming LP, a second Spanish album she is releasing more than two decades after her second studio album, the Spanish-language record Mi Reflejo from 2000.

Aguilera is teaming up with performers Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for the new track, which is available for pre-save now.

The mother of two tagged the three fellow singers in the post, concluding the caption with the word "Viernes" –– or Friday, when the song will drop –– along with a kiss emoji.

"I'm on the cusp of releasing new Spanish music this fall, I just filmed the two music videos for that," Aguilera told PEOPLE last month while speaking about her collaboration with SweeTARTS. "We had so much material, we're going to release it in six song segments episodically throughout the next year, because it really tells a story and it takes you on this journey and adventure, experiencing different pieces of my past. This is an illustration of my roots."

Aguilera shared what looked to be snippet from one of the music videos to her Instagram just a few days ago.

"It's a full-circle moment for me now, as a grown woman," she continued. "It's just so fulfilling to me now to dive into that, knowing what I know now after the career that I've had and being able to dive deeper into something that I'm so passionate about. Because sometimes, some of my most commercial successes were not my happiest moments. They weren't 100% true to me, or were my passion. But from the Stripped record on, I've always made music I fully believe in, even if it doesn't play into a specific pop box script. And this new album is that, personified."

The "Genie in a Bottle" singer also discussed her musical tastes and how she loves collaborating with other artists.