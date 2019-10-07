Christina Aguilera Channels Morticia in Black Gown at the Addams Family Movie Premiere

Christina Aguilera is in the Halloween spirit!

The 38-year-old singer graced the red carpet for the Addams Family movie premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, channelling the beloved family’s iconic matriarch, Morticia Addams.

Bringing Morticia’s vampy and gothic look to life, Aguilera wore a black floor-length dress with long sleeves and a plunging laced neckline. She paired the dress with shiny black platform heels, a black manicure and climbing snake rings. The singer also imitated Morticia’s smoky make-up and middle-parted, straight hair style.

She was joined by her family at the event, fiancé Matthew Rutler and her two children, Max, 11, and Summer, 5 — who adorably wore a Wednesday inspired look.

Aguilera sings “Haunted Heart” for the new animated take on the Halloween classic, which stars Charlize Theron as Morticia, while Oscar Isaac voices her husband Gomez. The rest of the cast includes kids Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Pugsley (Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard), Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll), Cousin Itt (Snoop Dog) and Grandmama (Bette Midler).

The family, which started out as New Yorker cartoons created by Charles Addams, has been featured in the small and big screen, with a popular TV show in the mid-’60s and a movie in 1991. In the new take, fans see the ghoulish family take on the 21st century and get into tiff with a reality television host.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Aguilera gave a spooky performance of the song for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest on Saturday night, rocking an equally gothic look.

“I should warn you, my dear…

,” the singer captioned a picture of her look on Twitter, which featured a black bustier and fishnets, complete with a dark red lip and vampire-eq glam.

Addams Family hits theaters Oct. 18, 2019.