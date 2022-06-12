Christina Aguilera Brings Back Leather Chaps for Pride Gig 20 Years After Her 'Dirrty' Video

The pop songstress performed some of her hits such as "Bionic," "Beautiful," and "Lady Marmalade" at LA Pride in the Park

Christina Aguilera is bringing back the 2002 vibe!

On Saturday night, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer took the stage as a headliner at LA Pride in the Park wearing an outfit that throws back to 20 years ago when she dropped her "Dirrty" music video.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aguilera, 41, and her backing dancers showed up in red, with the vocalist donning a tight corset and leather chaps. She covered up her version of cowboy attire by wearing a shiny trench coat and red sunglasses to match.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Broadimage/Shutterstock (12982834e) Christina Aguilera LA Pride 2022: LA Pride in the Park, Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Jun 2022 Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The "Candyman" songstress removed her trenchcoat later on in her set, leaving her figure on display as she belted out some of her hits including "Bionic," "Beautiful," and "Lady Marmalade."

During the night of the Pride celebration, Aguilera's dancers held up signs that read "Say gay" to express their support for LGBTQ people in some states where legislation restricting discussion of LGBTQ rights in schools has begun to be implemented, Rolling Stone reports.

BARCELONA - NOVEMBER 14: Pop star Christina Aguilera performs at 2002 MTV European Music Awards at Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain on November 14, 2002. UK PAPERS OUT (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, Aguilera opened up to PEOPLE about being an LGBTQ+ ally, saying it "is not something that's short-lived."

"It's in my DNA," she explained. "Over the years, I've raised awareness about HIV and AIDS and helped families of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting."

"I also want to mention that my friends in the LGBTQ+ community have helped me in ways that I will never forget. They've allowed me the freedom to be myself and share my deepest, darkest secrets with them," she continued.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera's New Vegas Residency Is a 'Safe Space' for Fans to Discover Their True Selves

"I left the house very young to pursue a label deal, and my mom was busy raising my younger brother, so it was a lot of navigating on my own. On the road, my glam squad became my support system and family."