Christie Brinkley's Son Jack Brinkley-Cook Launches New Ride-Sharing Service to the Hamptons

Christie Brinkley’s son is reinventing the way New Yorkers travel to the Hamptons.

Jack Brinkley-Cook, son of the famed supermodel, launched a new ride-sharing service called Rove last week, aimed at young travelers swapping the Big Apple for some big waves.

Brinkley, 65, was a proud parent as she celebrated 24-year-old Jack’s accomplishments on Instagram.

“…And not just for the young and cool you may just spot an old relic like me on @ridewithrove although the cool may rub off of me and then watch out!” she wrote. “I’ll be impossible to live with! Lol! Seriously Rove is the way to go no matter what! 💙 Congrats to everyone at Rove!”

Rove transports Hamptons-goers to their vacation destination in a 13-seat Mercedes Sprinter van, which is cheaper than a private helicopter, but more luxurious than the Hamptons Jitney bus.

Rove also takes passengers directly to their destination from either the Sixty SoHo Hotel or the William Vale hotel, unlike the Jitney, which makes multiple stops.

“[Business partner Jake Sosne] and I both grew up in the Hamptons,” Brinkley-Cook told Forbes. “We both live in the city now and we always felt that there was room in the marketplace to create a ride service that was more direct and nonstop in its approach.”

Rides cost between $65-75 each way depending on the final destination, and customers can either book a seat on a scheduled ride, which leave during off-peak hours to avoid traffic, or charter a private ride.

“One of the main things that we wanted to focus on was the convenience,” he told WWD. “That, and just creating an upgraded experience.”

All passengers who make the trip with Rove receive a tote bag designed by Cynthia Rowley that’s filled with treats like CBD gummies, several RXBars and Just Water from Jaden Smith, according to Vanity Fair.

Brinkley-Cook has been in a relationship with model Nina Agdal, 27, for two years.