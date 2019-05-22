Christie Brinkley's Most Iconic Swimsuit Photos, from Sports Illustrated to Her Own Sexy Selfies

SIZZLING AT 65
The model recently posted a series of sexy vacation pictures to her Instagram, turning a shoreline stroll into her own personal Sports Illustrated-like photo shoot.
PALMS AWAY
Brinkley’s cover-up collection is just at cute as her bikini wardrobe.
SNORKEL STAR
Snorkeling has never looked so sexy.
WHITE OUT
Brinkley kicked off 2019 on the beach and shared the following message with her followers: “To have a Happy Healthy New Year we need a happy healthy planet. Let’s work together this year towards that goal! Ok off to exercise!”
SWIMSUIT SIREN
“Glamming and hamming,” the model captioned this tropical snap in which she’s wearing a floral bikini top and head scarf.
FLOWER POWER
Here Brinkley proves a chic white one-piece never goes out of style.
BELLISSIMA
The singer promotes her Bellissima organic wine collection (and toned leg muscles) in this tropical Instagram snap.
PERM-ADISE
We’ll consider this do an extreme version of beach waves — and in 1979, a 21-year-old Brinkley pulled off the look with ease on the shores of Cancun, Mexico. While that do may not be in anymore, that mesh one-piece sure is.
FIRST TIMER
Look familiar? This shot from the Seychelles was featured on the supermodel’s first Sports Illustrated cover in 1979.
BLONDE AMBITION
We bet this sunkissed 1979 photo of Brinkley (also in the Seychelles) inspired many to hit the sink, peroxide in hand.
BRONZED BOMBSHELL
These days, Brinkley swears by sunscreen, but judging from her tan in the 1980 issue, we’re guessing she was slathering on baby oil just like the rest of us.
SAILING THE HIGH (CUT) SEAS
The MVP on her 1980 SI shoot? Brinkley’s bikini waxer.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Pre-Baywatch, Brinkley wore the hell out of a red one piece (seen here shooting for the 1980 issue in the British Virgin Islands).
CAPTIVATING IN CAPTIVA
Brinkley’s naturally gorgeous, but we bet those birds got put through a slimming Photoshop filter.
BUTT OUT
We can’t imagine sitting bare-bummed on a bed of sea shells is comfortable. But than again, when you’re wearing basically dental floss (as seen on Brinkley in Captiva), you’re not in it for the comfort.
LADY IN RED
Part wetsuit. Part unitard. Part one piece. We’re not really sure how to describe the hooded situation Brinkley wears on the shores of Kenya for the 1989 issue.
ABS-OLUTELY AGELESS
When she wasn’t wearing polarizing hooded maillots, Brinkley went simpler for the 1989 issue in this totally ’80s bandeau style.