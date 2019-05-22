Christie Brinkley's Most Iconic Swimsuit Photos, from Sports Illustrated to Her Own Sexy Selfies

Look up beach babe in the dictionary, and you’ll find Christie Brinkley’s photo. So it's a good thing the 65-year-old supermodel's bikini-posing days are far from over. We've rounded up her best beach snaps right here  — from recent vacation Instagram to throwback Sports Illustrated photo shoots
By Brittany Talarico
May 22, 2019 02:21 PM

1 of 18

SIZZLING AT 65

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

The model recently posted a series of sexy vacation pictures to her Instagram, turning a shoreline stroll into her own personal Sports Illustrated-like photo shoot.

2 of 18

PALMS AWAY

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Brinkley’s cover-up collection is just at cute as her bikini wardrobe.

3 of 18

SNORKEL STAR

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Snorkeling has never looked so sexy.

4 of 18

WHITE OUT

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Brinkley kicked off 2019 on the beach and shared the following message with her followers: “To have a Happy Healthy New Year we need a happy healthy planet. Let’s work together this year towards that goal! Ok off to exercise!”

5 of 18

SWIMSUIT SIREN

“Glamming and hamming,” the model captioned this tropical snap in which she’s wearing a floral bikini top and head scarf.

6 of 18

FLOWER POWER

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

Here Brinkley proves a chic white one-piece never goes out of style.

7 of 18

BELLISSIMA

Christie Brinkley/Instagram

The singer promotes her Bellissima organic wine collection (and toned leg muscles) in this tropical Instagram snap.

8 of 18

PERM-ADISE

Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

We’ll consider this do an extreme version of beach waves — and in 1979, a 21-year-old Brinkley pulled off the look with ease on the shores of Cancun, Mexico. While that do may not be in anymore, that mesh one-piece sure is.

9 of 18

FIRST TIMER

Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

Look familiar? This shot from the Seychelles was featured on the supermodel’s first Sports Illustrated cover in 1979. 

10 of 18

BLONDE AMBITION

Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

We bet this sunkissed 1979 photo of Brinkley (also in the Seychelles) inspired many to hit the sink, peroxide in hand.

11 of 18

BRONZED BOMBSHELL

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

These days, Brinkley swears by sunscreen, but judging from her tan in the 1980 issue, we’re guessing she was slathering on baby oil just like the rest of us.

12 of 18

SAILING THE HIGH (CUT) SEAS

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

The MVP on her 1980 SI shoot? Brinkley’s bikini waxer.

13 of 18

TAKING THE PLUNGE

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

Pre-Baywatch, Brinkley wore the hell out of a red one piece (seen here shooting for the 1980 issue in the British Virgin Islands). 

14 of 18

CAPTIVATING IN CAPTIVA

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

Brinkley’s naturally gorgeous, but we bet those birds got put through a slimming Photoshop filter.

15 of 18

BUTT OUT

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

We can’t imagine sitting bare-bummed on a bed of sea shells is comfortable. But than again, when you’re wearing basically dental floss (as seen on Brinkley in Captiva), you’re not in it for the comfort. 

16 of 18

LADY IN RED

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

Part wetsuit. Part unitard. Part one piece. We’re not really sure how to describe the hooded situation Brinkley wears on the shores of Kenya for the 1989 issue.

17 of 18

ABS-OLUTELY AGELESS

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Contour by Getty

When she wasn’t wearing polarizing hooded maillots, Brinkley went simpler for the 1989 issue in this totally ’80s bandeau style. 

