Christie Brinkley Poses in Bikini to Speak Out Against Climate Change on Instagram

Christie Brinkley is spending quality time reflecting by the water.

On Thursday, the model and actress, 66, shared a powerful statement about climate change alongside a series of photos from her beach vacation. “Tide pools, coral reefs, sea life, coastal Flora facing extinction like the local Thatch Palms here, threatened by rising tides ...all things we can help save now by rejoining the Paris Accord,” she said of the international climate change treaty (which the U.S. formally withdrew from in 2017).

Brinkley continued: “These things are all an integral part of a strong economy as they provide livelihoods from tourism to fishing. Everything’s connected. I hope a part of our healing as a Nation is healing our planet too. 💙💚🌎🌺🌸 #heartshapedtidepool.”

In one photo, the Sports Illustrated alum is posing by the beach in a polka dot bikini and a red cover up, and in another she's underwater in a hot-pink wet suit during a beautiful snorkeling exertion. Brinkley also posted a few snaps of her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook wearing a yellow bikini top, a matching floral wrap skirt and a floppy bucket hat.

Her fans and followers seemingly loved the uplifting message in the comment section, with one writing, “Just what we need right now!❤️"

“So glad you are in your happy place! 💖💖” a second person wrote. “So beautiful. So worth saving & healing 🙏👩🏼” another Instagram user added.

Brinkley’s post comes just days after she announced that she took some time for herself during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to get a hip replacement after her helicopter crash in 1994.

"New Year, New Hip! Yes that’s a band aid on my hip," the star wrote on Instagram. "I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago."

"The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year," Brinkley explained, adding that she was told 12 years ago her hip needed to be replaced, but the idea was too "daunting" at the time.

"And I had things to do!" she wrote.

Like so many people in the past year, Brinkley's plans were shaken up due to the pandemic, and she "decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions."

"I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Years Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!" Brinkley wrote, sharing photos of a snorkeling adventure.

"I’m writing all this to say If you’ve been putting something off that could improve your well-being but hesitate out of some sort of fear, I suggest learning as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations. I found the best Doctor for my circumstances and voila!"