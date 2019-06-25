Christie Brinkley Says She Still Has Singalongs with Ex-Husband Billy Joel

Image zoom Gian Andrea di Stefano/Social Life Magazine

Christie Brinkley may have gotten divorced from ex-husband Billy Joel 25 years ago, but the two are now on good terms, to the point where Brinkley and Joel still host singalongs together.

Brinkley, who shares daughter Alexa Ray, 33, with the singer-songwriter, says the family remains a musical one, despite being fractured following the couple’s 1994 divorce.

The author and former supermodel revealed that their daughter shares a love of music with her father, and has become a songstress herself.

“Alexa loves to do harmony,” Brinkley tells Social Life Magazine, posing for the publications July 4, 2019 cover edition. “She has me do the soprano part and then she does all the harmony around it. The harmony part is the most difficult. And of course, I love it because she does all the work and makes me sound good!”

Image zoom Billy Joel, Alexa Ray and Christie Brinkley Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

RELATED: Billy Joel Joined by Wife & Kids Backstage as He Celebrates 70th Birthday at Madison Square Garden

The 65-year-old also dished on her relationship with Joel, 70, revealing that the two still maintain a good relationship throughout the years, even singing Christmas carols together during the holiday season.

“Many years after our divorce, Billy would still come to my house for the Christmas singalong and play the piano, and all our friends would come over and sing Christmas carols,” Brinkley said. “Singalongs are one of my favorite things to do. And you know that’s what makes everybody happy.”

Image zoom Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

RELATED: Christie Brinkley Marks 25 Years Since She Almost Died in a Helicopter Crash: ‘Each Day Is a Gift’

Their daughter, 33, is a singer-songwriter herself, but has mainly focused her attention on the fashion industry recently, having graced the cover of Bella magazine’s Beauty Issue last year.

Image zoom Gian Andrea di Stefano/Social Life Magazine

Brinkley will be hosting the annual ‘Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party’ on Saturday, where she will be honored for her upcoming July 4th cover story in the luxury lifestyle magazine.