Christie Brinkley is not afraid to show off her natural hair color.

The supermodel, 56, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Sunday, rocking a black and white bikini while posing for a mirror selfie during her vacation. In the caption, Brinkley revealed that her blonde hair has now gone “silver.”

“I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home … as a result I have gone back to my roots …and boy was I was ever surprised to see my ‘nature’s highlights’ are more silver than gold!” she wrote. “Sooo what do you think? Embrace the silver? or go for the gold?”

Brinkley’s daughter and recent Dancing with the Stars contestant Sailor Brinkley-Cook applauded her mom owning her changes, commenting, “Yas silver FOX.”

Model Nina Agdal, who is dating Brinkley’s son Jack, commented, “Hells yeahhh,” with two flame emojis.

Brinkley-Cook’s DWTS pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy — whom Brinkley was originally paired with until she broke her arm just before the season started — complimented her, writing, “Timeless treasure you are Brinkley ♥️👑.”

Last month, Brinkley enjoyed some quality family time with her 21-year-old daughter for Christmas. The day after the holiday, Brinkley shared a slideshow of photos, which showed herself and her lookalike daughter posing together in similar white beach ensembles.

Image zoom Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook Christie Brinkley/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo then showed off their love for each other by sharing a sweet candid embrace in another picture. In the last photo of the series, they held hands.

“My Sunflower Sailor Lee and me on Christmas with our traditional Christmas tree,” Christie captioned the post, adding,“(We also have a tree decorated only be treasures found on the beach!)”

Image zoom Christie and Sailor Christie Brinkley/Instagram

The mom of three continued to spread the holiday cheer by sharing solo images of herself soaking up the sun and nature.

“Peace on Earth! Joy to the World! Good Tidings of Comfort and Joy! If we would all carry these merry and bright wishes we offer each other at Christmas in our hearts everyday it WILL be a very Happy New Year!!! Star of Wonder that’s my wish on you tonight! Merry Christmas My Friends!” she wrote.