Christie Brinkley Flashes Her Abs in a Crop Top and Leggings Ahead of Her 67th Birthday

After spending the past year battling injuries and undergoing hip surgery, Christie Brinkley says she's back to feeling like her strong self.

Just a week before the supermodel celebrates her 67th birthday — or as she describes it, "turning 50 for the 17th time!" — Brinkley showed off her hard-earned abs and toned legs in a mirror selfie wearing a matching teal workout crop top and leggings set.

While Brinkley said she "pretty much" has always ignored her age because "I never felt as old as the number anyway," that started to change last year. "After my very nasty break of my right arm and the frozen shoulder it gave me I couldn't do downward dogs, planks, push ups and at the other end my hip was getting worse with each passing year and long bike rides left me limping...I started to feel limited! Restricted! Dare I say... old!" the star wrote in the caption.

Because of her injuries, Brinkley was forced to cut back on her usual "vigorous" exercise routine and when quarantine hit, there "came banana breads and the inevitable extra pounds."

She said: "I must add I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with ( I've been very adventurous! Ouch!) but I realized I just needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward...So I took action , fixed my hip, got the total replacement and I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again."

Now that Brinkley's back to her fitness regimen, she feels herself "getting stronger everyday."

"I like [to] think I'm ready for anything...a hike, swim dive, paddle, ride, ski, and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off! ⛹️‍♀️🤾‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️🏄🏼‍♀️🚣🚴🏼‍♀️⛷🛼⛸🏓🛷🎂," she added.

Earlier this month, Brinkley opened up about taking time in 2020 to get a hip replacement.

"I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago," she captioned an Instagram photo showing her bandaged hip.

"The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year," Brinkley explained, adding that she was told 12 years ago her hip needed to be replaced, but the idea was too "daunting" at the time. "And I had things to do!" she wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic made her rethink things and she decided to take care of the pain. "I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity. I had my surgery at Thanksgiving and I was dancing in my kitchen by New Years Eve and today I put on my long fins and explored the coral reefs propelled by my new hip!" Brinkley wrote, sharing photos of a snorkeling adventure.

Last year, Brinkley shared a sentimental post on Instagram to mark 25 years since the crash.