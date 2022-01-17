"Time clearly has stopped for you!" one fan wrote in the comments section of Christie Brinkley's most recent Instagram post

Christie Brinkley, 67, Shares Sizzling Bikini-Clad Photo as One Fan Calls Her an 'Ageless Goddess'

Christie Brinkley is slaying — and defying time — in style!

On Sunday, the 67-year-old model uploaded a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she posed in a black bikini during a tropical getaway.

Seen standing in front of the mirror in the sexy swimsuit, Brinkley paired the look with a cream crocheted cover-up and a straw beach hat.

"Hat✔️Sunblock✔️ SBLA Lip Plump and Sculpt✔️Gratitude ✔️," the mother of three captioned the sunny snapshot, highlighting her go-to lip plumping product from SBLA.

In the comments section, Brinkley was met with positive and uplifting comments from her fans.

"Good lord Christy!! Talk about blessed!👍," one user wrote as another said, "Time clearly has stopped for you! 🙌🔥❤️." One other fan called Brinkley an "ageless goddess."

Brinkley previously opened up to PEOPLE about staying fit and active, and how she even has a trick to motivate herself even when she's not in the mood.

"When I get lazy about exercising, I think about my goals. Short-term, I want to be in good enough shape to play with my kids, to ski and paddleboard," she said. "And long-term, I want to stay strong so I'll remain healthy and independent into my later years."

Brinkley also said that she similarly challenges herself to stay active in other ways, like volunteering.

"Whether you're passionate about the environment or children's issues, join a group that's making a dent in a problem or issue you believe in," she said at the time. "As people age, they tend to make their lives smaller; giving back makes your life bigger."

As for advice that she would give to herself and to other women, Brinkley noted: "You know, on Instagram, there was this challenge to [give your younger self advice] in two words, like 'laugh more,'" she told PEOPLE. "If I could say in two words, 'Relax and enjoy the ride,' that would be it."