Christie Brinkley Posts Sweet Photo of Her 'Babies' as She Tells Them to 'Wash Your Hands'

No matter how old her kids get, Christie Brinkley will never stop worrying about them.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to escalate, Brinkley, 66, shared a sweet photo of kids Alexa Ray Joel, 34, Jack Brinkley Cook, 24, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21 on Instagram as she reminded them to always remember proper hygiene and stay safe during this uncertain time.

“You are always going to be ‘my babies’ and I’m always going to worry!” Brinkley adorably captioned the photo of her three children embracing. “Thats just the way it is…so deal with it and wash your hands! I love you my babies. 💙💜💛.”

To give herself some much-needed self-care as she practices social distancing, Brinkley has been sharing photos and videos from her daily visit to the beach in Bridgehampton, New York to bring joy to others as well.

“I can always count on Mother Nature when I need to decompress. The ocean always makes me smile and exhale. Sharing a few shots with hopes of a similar result for you 😀,” she model captioned a photo shared on Instagram.

Just yesterday, the star shared a video of her dog Chester running on the sand and said, “I put this in stories last night but I think his joyous enthusiasm will give you a little smile too! 🌊 #chesterbrinkley.”

As of Friday, there have been 15,650 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 202 deaths in the United States, according to a New York Times database.

In response to the climbing number of cases in the U.S., public schools have closed in some form in every state, American workers who can are teleworking and many cities and states have closed bars, restaurants, public gyms, casinos, barber shops, tattoo parlors and beauty salons to reduce human contact and risk further spread.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

