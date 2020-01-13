Christie Brinkley Shares Body-Positive Message with 1977 Bikini Pic That 'Caused a Stir'

Christie Brinkley has graced the covers of many magazines, but she’s starting off 2020 by taking a trip down memory lane and looking back at some of her legendary editorial shoots.

The swimsuit model, 65, shared a photo of her June 1977 Cosmopolitan magazine cover on Instagram, and revealed the backstory behind the bikini-clad image.

“In 1977 this bathing suit caused a stir! At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip,” Brinkley wrote. “This high leg cut leg made the hip a new erogenous zone.”

Brinkley, who was 23 at the time, wore a Norma Kamali iridescent purple halter bikini top with a sweetheart-style neckline and a connecting high-cut ruched bottom.

“I couldn’t figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together!” she added about the suit.

She goes on to point out that there was no “retouching back then,” so she had some insecurities about the photo.

“I remember [I] was worried that I looked fat,” she said. “I’m so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter. Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don’t measure up. I was one of them.”

She continued: “I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time. If only the perspective we gain with age that elevates the worries could be absorbed by the younger generation but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a great step in the right direction. Just thinking out loud as I sift thru a few photos.”

The mother of three has opened up about self love, and has publicly encouraged her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 34, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, to love their bodies.

In 2017, Brinkley and her two daughters posed together for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and at the time, Sailor opened up about her own struggles with body image.

“I’ve had issues with my body image since before I can even remember,” Brinkley Cook wrote on Instagram. “I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it … I don’t need to be a size 0 to believe in myself. My body carries me each and every day, it loves the people I love, it holds what makes me healthy and strong, it bends it shakes it runs and it CHANGES. That is okay and that is beautiful…As a growing young woman SI showed me all bodies are different and all bodies are worthy of celebrating. Thank you thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating my beautiful mama, my beautiful sister, I, and ALL WOMEN!!”

Alexa Ray also opened up on Instagram, posting photos of the SI Swim shoot.

“Let’s STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. 👑🕊🦋There’s far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media … We are all perfect, just as we are. Please know that. Thank you @si_swimsuit for showcasing all heights, shapes, and sizes. For within our distinctions, our quirks, and our self-perceived ‘flaws’… therein lies the beauty.”

In a second post she added, “This was a lesson in learning to let go, take the plunge, and embrace myself from both the inside AND out- which is something I struggle with each and every day. My purpose is to now pass along this lesson of unconditional self-love and self-respect to every woman who’s willing to listen.”