Christie Brinkley Says Daughter Alexa Ray Joel's Wedding Planning Is 'on Hold Right Now'

Christie Brinkley‘s daughter Alexa Ray Joel is pressing pause on wedding planning for the moment.

The supermodel, 66, spoke with Extra on Monday and discussed the whereabouts of her family amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, how she’s giving back to the doctors and nurses on the front lines and gave an update on her oldest daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

“Everything’s on hold right now,” Brinkley says of her daughter’s wedding to fiancé Ryan Gleason, who got engaged in December 2017, while speaking about the coronavirus pandemic.

Brinkley explained that she and Joel, 34, (whose father is singer Billy Joel) are not social distancing together, as she is at her Hamptons home while Joel “has all her [music] equipment [in New York].” She explained, “She’s been working on some recordings, so she’s been hesitant to leave all of that.”

Brinkley’s other daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, (whose father is Peter Cook) also isn’t staying with her mother. “Sailor was touring with Dancing with the Stars and she was meeting with crowds of people every night, hugging everybody so she said, ‘Mom, there is no way I’m coming home until I’m 100% sure I haven’t contracted anything,'” Brinkley explains.

Meanwhile, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 24, is hunkered at home with his model mom, who is currently focused on donating proceeds from the sales of her beverage line, Bellissima Prosecco, to buy personal protection equipment for doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus.

“If I can encourage people to lift their spirits, they can lift others, too, by having a Bellissima,” Brinkley said. “We’re doing this through a great organization called Direct Relief. They’re doing a great job of mobilizing and getting [healthcare workers] masks, all of the stuff they need to stay safe so that they can work to protect us.”

As for Joel, the singer-songwriter never announced a formal wedding date yet, but she did tell PEOPLE last year that she wanted to have the ceremony in New York City. “We want that Cipriani-vibe, very New York, old-school Italian,” the bride-to-be explained.

She also said there will be no bridesmaids, explaining she’s “over that,” and will be sure to have a special moment with her father during the ceremony.

“We’re going to sing,” Joel said. “We’re going to duet. It’s going to be like a musical. I’m always happiest when I’m singing. When I sing with Dad, it’s just the easiest thing in the world. We’ve been singing together since I was a kid, so it’s an honor to be able to just do that with him.”