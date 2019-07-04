Christie Brinkley Reveals Daughter Sailor's 'Memorable Entrance' Into World in Birthday Post

Image zoom Christie Brinkley/Instagram

It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Christie Brinkley when she welcomed daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook into the world.

In honor of Sailor’s 21st birthday, Christie, 65, fondly recalled the first time she held her daughter as a baby — and the frightening mishap that nearly sent them tumbling.

“Sailor had her first big adventure in the first minute of her life! As the Doctor handed her to me for her first hug…the bottom half of the table we were on broke… turning our bed into a slide!!!!” Christie recalled in an Instagram post.

Luckily, the doctor was there to catch their fall.

“I held tight to my baby girl as we slid off right onto the Doctor! Talk about comedic timing and a memorable first entrance!” she wrote. “That’s my @sailorbrinkleycook 💕.”

To mark the special occasion, Christie shared a sweet shot of herself and her daughter enjoying what appear to be cocktails at an outdoor bar with a city skyline view in the background.

Christie has her arms thrown up in the air while Sailor, in a cheetah print dress, is raising her drink.

Sailor, whom Christie shares with ex-husband Peter Cook, is also a model who has twice posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

She even walked the runway with her famous mom in February at the Elie Tahari fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Christie shared several additional photos of her daughter’s birthday bash to her Instagram Stories, posing a snap of an impressive lineup of flowers from the New York City boutique florist VSF atop a dinner table.

“Happy Birthday Sailor,” she wrote. “Love you.”

For her part, Sailor wrote on Instagram that she was feeling emotional over turning 21 on Tuesday, but was ultimately excited for the milestone.

“I’ve just gotta say, this time last year I couldn’t imagine I could evolve emotionally or build inner strength in the way that I have. Give yourself time y’all. Practice makes perfect. Here comes my 21st year,” she wrote.

Sister Alexa Ray Joel also weighed in, commenting, “Happy Birthday To My Fabulous Sassafras Splatooshka! Let’s do another photoshoot, manicure and face-masking night soon… oooh, and how about a Diane Keaton movie night?! I love you so much.”