Christie Brinkley Reflects on Her 66th Birthday: 'With Age Comes Wisdom and Confidence'

Christie Brinkley is looking forward to seeing what the future has in store!

The model reflected on her past accomplishments and shared her excitement for what’s to come in a lengthy Instagram note posted on Monday. Sharing photos taken from the last year and on her recent 66th birthday celebration, Brinkley wrote, “I never would have guessed that I would start my 66th year of life popping out of a cake! But that’s EXACTLY what I did as Guest Ringmaster in NYC’s own Circus!”

“In fact my whole past year has been filled with so many incredible milestones!” she continued. “From reprising my role as Roxie Hart on Broadway! And headlining the show in Las Vegas!”

Brinkley included her stints on Dancing with the Stars and The Goldbergs as some of her most memorable highlights in the past year before adding, “I harvested grapes from the Bellissima vineyard in Italy and watch[ed] my children’s careers and passions blossom!”

“I can’t wait to see what exciting #milestonesofme await for 2020!” she penned. “With age comes wisdom and confidence which I find to be liberating! I also know I feel my best when I look as good as I feel.”

“Aging seems much less daunting when I’m loving the skin I’m in,” she concluded.

In January, Brinkley shared a message of body-positivity when looking back at her June 1977 Cosmopolitan magazine cover and revealed the backstory behind the bikini-clad image.

“In 1977 this bathing suit caused a stir! At the time all the bikinis were low slung on the hip,” Brinkley wrote. “This high leg cut leg made the hip a new erogenous zone.”

Brinkley, who was 23 at the time, wore a Norma Kamali iridescent purple halter bikini top with a sweetheart-style neckline and a connecting high-cut ruched bottom.

“I couldn’t figure out how to put it on as just one string holds it all together!” she added about the suit.

She went on to point out that there was no “retouching back then,” so she had some insecurities about the photo.

Christie Brinkley

“I remember [I] was worried that I looked fat,” she said. “I’m so glad that today our industry appreciates all shapes and sizes so we can just focus on being healthy. Not cookie cutter. Still there is something in some young girls that often makes them feel they just don’t measure up. I was one of them.”

She continued: “I look back at these and think that worry was such a waste of time. If only the perspective we gain with age that elevates the worries could be absorbed by the younger generation but I do think shifting the focus to feeling great is a great step in the right direction. Just thinking out loud as I sift thru a few photos.”