Christie Brinkley Leaves Her Pants at Home for a Joyful Walk on the Beach — See Her Fun Instagram!

Christie Brinkley was one with the planet as she celebrated Earth Day this past weekend.

The supermodel, 69, shared a stripped-down shot of herself walking on a white-sand beach, dressed in only a green-and-white shirt, on Instagram over the weekend as she marked the annual day that celebrates environmental protection.

"Here's to you Mother Earth," Brinkley wrote in the caption. "Thank you for giving us everything we could ever want or need to sustain us from sustenance to extraordinary beauty and wonders! You are the most generous planet in the whole universe. I can only hope Earthlings learn to treat you as well as you treat us! 🌎♻️💚."

Brinkley often shares photos on Instagram of herself immersed in nature and appreciating the beauty of the world around her. In March, she shared a carousel of photos of a "magnificent sunset" she saw and wrote in the caption, "PS Let's all take extra good care of our beautiful Mother Earth."

Earlier this month, she shared an update on her own garden, which she revealed she had worked on for "8 hours straight and I feel great!" Brinkley wrote in the caption, "Spring is so energizing exciting and hopeful!"

She also shared that her greenhouse is "bursting with trees and plants" as she called the growing season "an exciting time of year."

When she's not advocating for the environment, the mother of three is speaking out against the "ageism" she sees in the fashion industry — and society in general.

"I think ageism is one of the last frontiers," Brinkley told host Jeremy Parsons during an appearance on PEOPLE (the TV show!) last year. "We have been constantly expanding our ideas of beauty and opening our arms to embrace all shapes and sizes and ethnicities and preferences."

She said that there was "a very narrow idea of what was beautiful" when she first came on the scene in the late 1970s, and while the definition of beauty has expanded a lot since then, getting older remains taboo. "Age is the last thing that it's pretty hard to sell," she said.

In her own aging journey, Brinkley said that she focuses on gratitude as she embraces herself. "It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver, that you bring into the room with you. That's what is going to define you. Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It's really about gratitude."

Last month, Brinkley shared a look at how she does just that in an Instagram post where followers caught a glimpse of her natural, gray hair.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she wrote in the caption of the carousel of photos as she posed on the beach. "The second you see gray hair, it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She shared her own perspective on the controversial question — to embrace or to dye? — writing, "Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace."

She added that her son, Jack, "thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself! The verdict is still out!"