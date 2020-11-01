Christie Brinkley 'Morphed' Into RHOBH Star Lisa Rinna for Halloween: 'Girl You Are Fun to Be'

Christie Brinkley was a Real Housewife for a night.

On Saturday, the 66-year-old supermodel and her daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, got dressed up to celebrate Halloween together, and Brinkley dressed up as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

"We morphed all evening ..now I'm turning into @lisarinna and girl you are fun to be!" Brinkley captioned a selfie of her and Joel.

For the look, Brinkley got a wig in Rinna's iconic short cut and plumped up her lips with some lip liner.

The mom of three later shared a video of herself dancing around her kitchen in her costume. "Dancing in the Kitchen with @lisarinna on a Halloween Night! Hope this gives you and her a big GRINNA! 🎵🖤🦇🕷🎶🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️👯‍♂️," Brinkley captioned the post.

And it sure did give Rinna, 57, a "grinna," as the Bravo star shared Brinkley's post on her Instagram Stories with some kiss emojis.

Rinna also acknowledged a score of other fans who dressed up as her for Halloween, sharing their posts on her Instagram Stories.

The Days of Our Lives star took a trip down memory late and posted some throwback costumes, including last year's iconic recreation of Jennifer Lopez' green Versace dress.

Brinkley's other Halloween costumes this year included dressing up as Eve. "Has anyone seen Adam?" she joked on Instagram.