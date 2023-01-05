Christie Brinkley Celebrates the New Year by Showing Off Her Toned Legs in a Hot Pink Swimsuit

The fashion icon, 68, shared her sunny disposition in a new Instagram

By
Published on January 5, 2023 01:12 PM
christie brinkley
Photo: christie brinkley/instagram

Christie Brinkley is ringing in the New Year, Turks and Caicos-style!

On Tuesday, the 68-year-old supermodel posted a pair of pictures aboard a boat and relaxing in a pink one-piece swimsuit, matching paisley cover-up and a striped knit hat — all while soaking up the rays. She put her toned, tan legs on display while showing off her killer smile.

"Happy New Year from Turks & Caicos! May 2023 be full of happy days from sunrise to sunset," Brinkley wrote.

The businesswoman then touted an appearance on QVC from her home she calls "Lucky House" in nearby Parrot Cay the next day.

"I'll be on around 5:30 with a very special offer on my #zerosugar #organic @bellissimaprosecco so you can stick to your New Year New You resolution even while celebrating with friends!" she wrote. "Here's to You! Cheers! 🥂🍾"

The mother of three has long relished her role as a spokesmodel for happiness, and last year, shared how ageism in fashion can be combated with a positive attitude.

While catching up with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) last April, the star explained to senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons how her energy and sense of gratitude help keep her vital.

"I think ageism is one of the last frontiers," Brinkley said. "We have been constantly expanding our ideas of beauty and opening our arms to embrace all shapes and sizes and ethnicities and preferences."

She continued, "When I came into this business, it was a very narrow idea of what was beautiful. But age is the last thing that it's pretty hard to sell."

Instead of trying to run away from her age, Brinkley said she focuses on gratitude.

christie brinkley
christie brinkley/instagram

"It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver, that you bring into the room with you. That's what is going to define you," she said. "Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It's really about gratitude."

She added, "And when you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you're in, and wherever you may find yourself, that translates to happiness, and happiness and good energy that you can share with other people."

Brinkley also applies the same philosophy to her own sense of wellness, whether its fitness goals or helping others.

"Whether you're passionate about the environment or children's issues, join a group that's making a dent in a problem or issue you believe in," she told PEOPLE in 2020. "As people age, they tend to make their lives smaller; giving back makes your life bigger."

