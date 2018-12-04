Christie Brinkley Dealt a Style Blow After Her Christian Louboutin Heel Gets Caught in an Escalator

Christie Brinkley has experienced every fashionista’s worst nightmare!

On Monday, the supermodel, 64, attended the New York premiere of Paris to Pittsburgh at the Film Society of Lincoln Center. While leaving the venue with some pals, Brinkley had a major fashion mishap as her Christian Louboutin heel got stuck in the cracks of the escalator.

“My brand new Christian Louboutin!” Brinkley sadly cries out in the video recorded by her friend. “My shoe is stuck… Nooo!”

Although Brinkley was understandably upset at the time to lose her very expensive shoe (the pumps retail for close to $800), she later posted the video of the incident and added a very punny caption, choosing to make light of the situation.

“😩 It hurts my SOLE to see this agony of deFEAT ..the escalator won this time… but I’ll be back with another pair of sparklers! OH HEEL YEAH!” she joked on Instagram.

“Somebody call the police.. the fashion police!” Brinkley continued. “There’s no business like shoe business.. now what will I wear to all the Pumps and circumstance tomorrow night at the Footwear Achievement Awards! Hope you’re getting a kick out of this .. actually I’m the one who needs a new kick!”

“That pump was a real heel ..my new ARCH RIVAL! Haha!” she finished. “Have I PUNished you enough toe- night? Lol! Gotta laugh!”

Earlier in the night, before she was sans-shoe, Brinkley posted a photo to her Instagram from the film event.

Looking fabulous in a black long-sleeved dress and her sparkly heels, the supermodel posed for a picture next to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Martha Stewart.

“An Absolutely Vital Film of our Times #paristopittsburgh is a Must See because we can make a difference and we MUST!” she wrote. “@bloombergdotorg Thank You ! @marthastewart great to see you! @natgeo I love you!”

Brinkley is known for having an optimistic — and ageless — outlook on life, especially when it comes to social media.

Recently, the supermodel received a negative comment on social media but found a way to positively spin the insult. “She looks old now but still pretty!” wrote the Instagram commenter.

In her response, Brinkley referred to how wine gets better with age: “Hey looking old is a compliment in ‘wine speak’ so thanks!”

The author of Timeless Beauty takes pride in feeling youthful and made a stunning return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2017, flanked by daughters Alexia Ray Joel, 32, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20.

“In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” Brinkley told PEOPLE after the photo shoot. “Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

Brinkley has long said that she’s maintained her youthful glow thanks to an intense exercise routine, vegetarian diet and extensive skincare regimen. But she recently started undergoing a few non-invasive anti-aging procedures: the injectable Xeomin for her frown lines and the skin-lifting Ultherapy for her neck and décolletage.