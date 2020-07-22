"Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change," the supermodel wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of her daughter's hair transformation

Christie Brinkley Gives Daughter Alexa Ray Joel an At-Home Haircut: 'She Wanted Sass with Class'

Christie Brinkley can add hairstylist to her resumé!

The supermodel, 66, revealed that she gave her eldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a haircut on Monday — and shared the successful result on Instagram.

"Hair Today Gone Tomorrow! (Swipe 👈🏼)" Brinkley wrote in the caption for her post, sharing several photos of Alexa posing with her new, shorter style. "Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change...she wanted Sass with Class 🌹 and I think we did it ! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby!🐆💋"

Brinkley previously revealed in March that Alexa's wedding — the singer-songwriter is engaged to Ryan Gleason — is "on hold" due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The couple got engaged in December 2017.

While Brinkley has since been reunited with her three kids — she is also mom to Jack Brinkley Cook, 25, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 22 — she spent the beginning of quarantine without her children.

"You are always going to be 'my babies' and I’m always going to worry! Thats just the way it is...so wash your hands! I love you my babies," she wrote on Instagram in March, sharing a photo of the siblings.

Earlier this month, the covergirl admitted that she's "put on a couple pounds" during the pandemic, adding that she is "determined to get back to my fighting shape."

Speaking with Extra, Brinkley shared that Alexa, Jack and Sailor — as well as their respective significant others — were now isolating together in the Hamptons, and that the group was "doing very well."

“We count our blessings,” she said. “We’re healthy and that’s what’s the most important, and then we’re together and that’s wonderful.”

Brinkley recently shared some snapshots from a mother-daughter beach day with Sailor.