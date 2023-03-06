Christie Brinkley Shows Off Her Gray Hair: 'My Son Thinks It Looks Cool'

The 69-year-old is embracing her natural beauty through a series of Instagram photos

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 6, 2023
Christie Brinkley embraces gray hair
Photo: Christie Brinkley/instagram

Christie Brinkley is all about natural beauty.

Underneath a sky full of grey clouds, the model, 69, posed in a pair of casual, ripped flair jeans, and a comfy tan colored coat, as she sat on a sandy beach for a collection of natural beauty shots that gave a glimpse of her gray hair.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she joked in a lengthy Instagram post that showcased the pics on Sunday.

Not being afraid to talk about her growing gray roots, she added: "The second you see gray hair, it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep?"

Christie Brinkley embraces gray hair
Christie Brinkley/instagram

Adding that "both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace," she joked that the "verdict is still out" when deciding whether to let her roots grow out or opt for a different hair color.

"My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!" she shared.

The mom has three previously opened up about aging to PEOPLE last April, saying that it's all about approaching it with a positive attitude.

Christie Brinkley embraces gray hair
Christie Brinkley/instagram

"It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver and bring into the room with you. That's what is going to define you," she told PEOPLE. "Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It's really about gratitude."

She added: "And when you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you're in, and wherever you may find yourself, that translates to happiness, and happiness and good energy that you can share with other people."

RELATED VIDEO: Christie Brinkley Explains How Showing 'Gratitude' Helped Her in Growing Old Gracefully

Brinkley has three children: daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37; son Jack Brinkley Cook, 27; and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, and teaches them the same mindset.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Sailor shared that her mom has shown her to be gracious with everything in her life.

"Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," Brinkley-Cook, expressed to PEOPLE. "Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest."

