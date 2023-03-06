Christie Brinkley Shows Off Her Gray Hair: 'My Son Thinks It Looks Cool'

Christie Brinkley is all about natural beauty.

Underneath a sky full of grey clouds, the model, 69, posed in a pair of casual, ripped flair jeans, and a comfy tan colored coat, as she sat on a sandy beach for a collection of natural beauty shots that gave a glimpse of her gray hair.

"Grey sky! Gray hair!" she joked in a lengthy Instagram post that showcased the pics on Sunday.

Not being afraid to talk about her growing gray roots, she added: "The second you see gray hair, it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs ..to keep or not to keep?"

Adding that "both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace," she joked that the "verdict is still out" when deciding whether to let her roots grow out or opt for a different hair color.

"My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it's more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself!" she shared.

The mom has three previously opened up about aging to PEOPLE last April, saying that it's all about approaching it with a positive attitude.

"It all has to do with your spirit and the energy that you deliver and bring into the room with you. That's what is going to define you," she told PEOPLE. "Forget anti-aging this and all of that. It's really about gratitude."

She added: "And when you find something to be grateful about in whatever situation you're in, and wherever you may find yourself, that translates to happiness, and happiness and good energy that you can share with other people."

Brinkley has three children: daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 37; son Jack Brinkley Cook, 27; and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, and teaches them the same mindset.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Sailor shared that her mom has shown her to be gracious with everything in her life.

"Her biggest advice when it comes to being on a set would be just to be as gracious as you can. I always try and introduce myself to everyone in the room. And I always try and acknowledge everyone in the room," Brinkley-Cook, expressed to PEOPLE. "Because I mean, my job is almost pretty much the easiest."