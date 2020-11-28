Christie Brinkley Celebrates Thanksgiving at Home with Her Kids: ‘The Joy of Family’

Christie Brinkley had a happy Thanksgiving!

The supermodel spent the day with her family, kids Alexa Ray Joel, 34, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 25, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, at her Hamptons home. The holiday was filled with food, fun and of course, lots of bottles of her Bellissima Prosecco.

"Happy Thanksgiving Everybody!" she wrote alongside a festive video, which included clips of the family dancing around together at home. "Thankful for the music, the joy of family and friends singing loud and laughing at the sour notes and finding comfort and love in our harmony..let’s keep dancing🧡."

“I think thanksgiving is probably my favorite holiday because it’s so simple," she added during the video. "It’s all about cooking warm food and creating a warm environment to share with the people you love.”

In addition to the family fun, the proud mama also shared a number of family snapshots taken at dinner.

She was also joined by her kids' significant others, including Alexa Ray's fiancé Ryan Gleason, Jack's girlfriend, model Nina Agdal and Sailor's boyfriend, Ben Sosne.

Image zoom Christie Brinkley and family | Credit: Christie Brinkley/Instagram

While Brinkley began quarantine without all of her kids at home, she has since reunited with them. They spent quality time together carving pumpkins in the fall, which she shared on Instagram, and celebrated Halloween together where they each dressed up in costumes.

Like many others during quarantine, Brinkley sharpened her hairstyling skills while at home. In the summer she cut Alexa Ray's hair and shared the successful result on Instagram.

"Hair Today Gone Tomorrow! (Swipe 👈🏼)" Brinkley wrote in the caption for her post, sharing several photos of Alexa posing with her new, shorter style. "Alexa Ray asked me to cut her hair because she wanted a change...she wanted Sass with Class 🌹 and I think we did it ! Et Voilà! My beautiful baby!🐆💋"

In addition to the holidays, the next major event the family may be celebrating together is Alexa Ray's wedding. The singer-songwriter and Gleason (who got engaged in Dec. 2017) put their wedding plans "on hold" due earlier this year to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.