Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Twin with Bangs in Sweet Selfies

Like mother, like daughter! Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are both rocking bangs in their blonde hair this summer.

The model, 67, posed for some smiling selfies with her 23-year-old daughter at Michael Kors' 40th anniversary celebration, in photos posted to Instagram Saturday. Brinkley-Cooke sported a brown sequin dress cinched with a black belt, while Brinkley wore a white, high-neck dress cinched with a brown belt and a beige blazer draped over her shoulders.

"Celebrating 40 years of the iconic American Style of the adorable legend @michaelkors in the chicest garden of hosts extraordinaire Jon and legs for days @tizzielisch and co hosted by the lovely and glamorously cool @naomiwatts plus strawberry shortcake all on a gorgeous Summer night!" she captioned the post. "Thank you all for including @sailorbrinkleycook and me! PS Thank you @owengould for our new haircuts! 😘💕"

"#heresto40more ! At least! ❤️" Brinkley added.

The star also shared more behind the scenes photos from the celebration, including a photo of her daughter with the designer, a menu from the evening and a video of Kors making a speech.

Brinkley-Cooke also posted photos from the big night out, sharing two solo shots in her sequin dress and another photo of her laughing with Kors.

"Happy 40th anniversary @michaelkors ✨♥️✨" she captioned the post.

Last month, Brinkley wished her daughter a happy birthday with a funny rhyming poem.

In the Instagram tribute, the actress joked joked that Brinkley-Cooke "hates being told she looks like me" and is known as "an adventurer with bruises on her knees."

"All the puppies love her and she lives with three / never brags she does things secretly / She can climb really fast to the top of a tree, And ski down a mountain faster than me," she wrote. "She's as sweet as honey from the honey bee / a passionate supporter of causes hum-b-ly / When she raps and Dances / It's something to see / And That's a little something about my 3rd baby."