Christie Brinkley and Daughter Sailor Twin with Bangs in Sweet Selfies
The mom and daughter posed for photos at Michael Kors' 40th anniversary celebration
Like mother, like daughter! Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook are both rocking bangs in their blonde hair this summer.
The model, 67, posed for some smiling selfies with her 23-year-old daughter at Michael Kors' 40th anniversary celebration, in photos posted to Instagram Saturday. Brinkley-Cooke sported a brown sequin dress cinched with a black belt, while Brinkley wore a white, high-neck dress cinched with a brown belt and a beige blazer draped over her shoulders.
"Celebrating 40 years of the iconic American Style of the adorable legend @michaelkors in the chicest garden of hosts extraordinaire Jon and legs for days @tizzielisch and co hosted by the lovely and glamorously cool @naomiwatts plus strawberry shortcake all on a gorgeous Summer night!" she captioned the post. "Thank you all for including @sailorbrinkleycook and me! PS Thank you @owengould for our new haircuts! 😘💕"
"#heresto40more ! At least! ❤️" Brinkley added.
RELATED: From Baby to Bombshell: 22 Photos of Christie Brinkley & Lookalike Daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook Through the Years
The star also shared more behind the scenes photos from the celebration, including a photo of her daughter with the designer, a menu from the evening and a video of Kors making a speech.
Brinkley-Cooke also posted photos from the big night out, sharing two solo shots in her sequin dress and another photo of her laughing with Kors.
"Happy 40th anniversary @michaelkors ✨♥️✨" she captioned the post.
Last month, Brinkley wished her daughter a happy birthday with a funny rhyming poem.
In the Instagram tribute, the actress joked joked that Brinkley-Cooke "hates being told she looks like me" and is known as "an adventurer with bruises on her knees."
"All the puppies love her and she lives with three / never brags she does things secretly / She can climb really fast to the top of a tree, And ski down a mountain faster than me," she wrote. "She's as sweet as honey from the honey bee / a passionate supporter of causes hum-b-ly / When she raps and Dances / It's something to see / And That's a little something about my 3rd baby."
The poem accompanied photos of the birthday girl celebrating at home with her mom and siblings Jack Brinkley-Cook, 26, and Alexa Ray Joel, 35.