Christie Brinkley Models Alongside Daughters in Sweet Mother's Day Fashion Campaign

In a behind-the-scenes video from the photo shoot, the mother-daughter trio open up about what beauty means to them

Christie Brinkley and her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 35, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 22, are bringing their good genes to the latest NYDJ campaign, modeling a wide variety of the great-fitting jeans from the clothing brand.

Launching just in time for Mother's Day, the empowering Foundations campaign was inspired by the "powerful bonds between women everywhere," a press release states. The ads, which celebrate the "free-spirited" sense of "individuality" Brinkley passed down to her daughters (and includes lots of laughing and hugging on set!) features the effortlessly flattering styles quintessential of the clothing brand.

Christie Brinkley Credit: NYDJ

In a behind-the-scenes video from the Foundations photo shoot, Brinkley, Joel and Brinkley-Cook open up about what beauty means to them. "If beauty doesn't start in your heart and soul and include kindness, then it's not lasting beauty," Brinkley says.

For Joel, beauty is "about being creative."

"It's about freedom of expression," she adds. "My mom really does have that Bohemian spirit that she imparted to me and my siblings."

Christie Brinkley + Daughters denim campaign for NYDJcredit NYDJ Credit: NYDJ

In the clip, Brinkley also reveals the advice she gives her three children (she's also mom to son Jack Brinkley Cook, 25): "Bloom where you're planted."

"No matter what's going [on] in your life, there's always something that you can appreciate about it," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum continues.

Speaking about the collection, Brinkley-Cook explains that the versatile NYDJ pieces are essential for the post-COVID transition from quarantine sweatpants to a look that's still comfy but more fashion-forward.

Christie Brinkley Credit: NYDJ