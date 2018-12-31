Christie Brinkley Hilariously Ambushes a Naked Alexa Ray Joel in Bed on Daughter's 33rd Birthday

If there’s anyone more excited to celebrate Alexa Ray Joel‘s 33rd birthday, it’s her mom Christie Brinkley!

While Joel was sleeping in her bed the morning of her birthday, Brinkley decided it was time to get the celebration started and ambushed her daughter in a hilarious video clip shared on Instagram.

Brinkley barged into Joel’s room with the birthday girl’s fiancé Ryan Gleason, who thoughtfully carried in a cup of coffee, while the pair sang “Happy Birthday” and ripped off the covers to unveil the star sleeping naked in bed.

“Ok let’s get this party started…Happy Birthday Sleeping Beauty! #happy Birthday #birthdaysuit,” Brinkley captioned the priceless video.

Brinkley, Joel and 20-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook have been enjoying the holiday season on an island vacation where they also celebrated Joel’s birthday. The proud mom shared multiple photos and videos throughout the day on social media, including a beachside bash complete with a massive birthday cake and lots of group photos!

“What was it? Some 28 years ago😉…you n me kid!” Brinkley jokingly captioned a selfie with her daughter. “I walked into NYHospital and emerged as a proud Mom .. You came out singing and made my life a musical! Happy Birthday My precious firstborn!”

The memorable night ended with Joel and Gleason dancing to her father Billy Joel’s hit “Uptown Girl.”

“🕊Thank you lovelies for making me feel like a real ‘Uptown Girl’ on my birthday! I’m feelin’ so fi-yi-yine!!!🌛⚜️🌹🕯✨Dancin’ with my downtown man, and utterly relishing these bittersweet gems of glorious splendor with every silly n’ sentimental step I take.🥀🔱🌼,” Joel wrote alongside the adorable video.

“Cherish your family and beloved ones, most ardently. For that unconditional love is immortally GOLDEN.💫”