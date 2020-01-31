Decades of Sexy: Proof 68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Isn't Aging a Bit

Days before her 67th birthday in 2021, Brinkley reminded us all why she remains iconic, joking in her caption that she's "turning 50 for the 17th time!" The mom of three showed off her hard-earned abs and toned legs in a mirror selfie wearing a matching teal workout crop top and leggings set.

While Brinkley said she "pretty much" has always ignored her age because "I never felt as old as the number anyway," that started to change last year. "After my very nasty break of my right arm and the frozen shoulder it gave me I couldn't do downward dogs, planks, push ups and at the other end my hip was getting worse with each passing year and long bike rides left me limping...I started to feel limited! Restricted! Dare I say... old!" the star wrote in the caption.

She said: "I must add I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with ( I've been very adventurous! Ouch!) but I realized I just needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward...So I took action , fixed my hip, got the total replacement and I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again."

Now that Brinkley's back to her fitness regimen, she feels herself "getting stronger everyday."

"I like [to] think I'm ready for anything...a hike, swim dive, paddle, ride, ski, and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off! ⛹️‍♀️🤾‍♀️🧘🏼‍♀️🏄🏼‍♀️🚣🚴🏼‍♀️⛷🛼⛸🏓🛷🎂," she added.