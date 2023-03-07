Christian Siriano's Studio Damaged by Burst Pipe During Oscars Prep: 'Only a Few Dresses Ruined'

It was a close call at Christian Siriano's studio this week.

The designer, who is in the final stages of prepping for the Oscars on Sunday night, ran into a bit of trouble when a pipe burst in his studio. He took to social media to show off the damage on Monday, showing off the water damage throughout the space.

"Well it's 6 days before the Oscar's and a pipe burst in our studio yay happy Monday to us! Ughghghg 😩😫🥺😫 THE WORST EVER! Only a few dresses ruined 😩😩" he wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

He followed up in the comments to include the hashtag #SAVETHEGOWNS, and in the video, you can see Siriano's employees, as well as utility workers, trying to salvage what they can from the water damage.

Commenters on Siriano's social media were largely sympathetic, though a few brought humor to the situation. One commenter hilariously wrote, "I can almost hear Tim Gun whispering 'make it work.'"

On Tuesday, Siriano shared an update on his Instagram Story, posting a video walking through his "makeshift studio." His employees are hard at work in the temporary space, surrounded by dresses and mannequins as they continue to pull together looks for the Academy Awards.

Siriano didn't share if any of his Oscars gowns were ruined in the snafu, but come Sunday, fans will likely find out more about what went down — especially if any of the stars wearing his designs share about it on the red carpet!

The Project Runway alum has been a mainstay on red carpets at award shows in recent years. He dressed Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey for the Emmys last fall, and the actress couldn't stop gushing about how much she loved her mint green gown.

"Christian Siriano made this dress," Lynskey, 45, shared on the red carpet at the event. "He came to my house and did a fitting with me. He's the sweetest man alive, and I adore him. I feel like he made something that was for me, for my body. Like, I feel like a princess, because I have this princessy thing," she said, showing off the poofy skirt. "But I also do feel like a little bit of a bad bitch, honestly, because it's so fitted under here, and my husband's like, 'That's sexy!' So, that's what you want."