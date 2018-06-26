Christian Siriano and Husband Brad Walsh Split After Nearly Two Years of Marriage

Fashion designer Christian Siriano and musician Brad Walsh have called it quits after less than two years of marriage.

Walsh, 36, broke the news of their split on his Instagram story Monday, revealing that he wanted to announce the breakup before the media did.

“Bit more than a month ago my husband and I separated,” he wrote. “I was contacted by a writer for a website who somehow found out, so rather than let them break it, I’m telling you myself. It’s nobody’s business and I don’t want to discuss, but that’s what’s up.” Walsh also added a shrug emoji to the note.

Siriano, 32, has yet to comment publicly on the news.

The pair got married in a stunning outdoor ceremony in July 2016, three years after announcing their engagement. In a change in tradition, Siriano and Walsh both wore black suits while their guests, including Kelly Osbourne and America’s Next Top Model star Jay Manuel, were encouraged to don white.

Walsh last shared a photo with the season 4 Project Runway winner in May, a snap from an event honoring volunteer-based organization Bottomless Closet NYC, which outfits and trains women in need for job interviews.

While Siriano’s social media is heavily dedicated to his work, he wished a happy Valentine’s Day to his estranged husband earlier this year with a silly photo from their wedding.

“We get to smile, laugh and love. Happy #valentinesday,” he wrote.

Earlier in February, Walsh was front and center at Siriano’s 10th anniversary fashion show, cheering him on alongside celebrities including Cardi B, Molly Shannon, Meg Ryan, Whoopi Goldberg and Laverne Cox.