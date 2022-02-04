Christian Siriano Talks Loss of Fashion Icons André Leon Talley, Thierry Mugler and Virgil Abloh

“We’ve all been saying that fashion has had a really hard month. First, with Virgil then Thierry then André,” Siriano said on Thursday’s episode of PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check

Christian Siriano is mourning the losses of André Leon Talley, Thierry Mugler and Virgil Abloh.

"We've all been saying that fashion has had a really hard month. First, with Virgil then Tierry then André," he said on Thursday's episode of PEOPLE TV's Reality Check. "I think it was a pretty intense few weeks for a lot of people."

The Project Runway judge, 36, opened up about the impact each late icon had on the fashion industry.

"I think when losing a great like an André, who was such an icon and did so many things in the publishing world, that was hard for that world of people to lose and I'm sure a lot of young aspiring editors that want to work for a magazine. That's hard," he said.

Talley — who died on Jan. 18 at age 73 — was a famed writer and former creative director at Vogue as well as editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's right-hand.

Siriano also reflected on Mugler, saying the fashion designer was ahead of his time with his "iconic" dramatic, avant-garde creations. His death at 73 years old was announced on Jan. 23.

"Mugler did things and made clothes that nobody could ever even make or understand in his day," he explained. "It was so insane, the clothes that he made, and for a long time was really made fun of, actually, at first."

He added, "They were costumes, they weren't anything, then they were celebrated, then they became this iconic thing."

Siriano also reflected on the loss of Off-White designer Abloh who died at the age of 41 on Nov. 28, two years after being diagnosed with cancer.

"Virgil had this whole young generation completely obsessed with him because he's a young, Black, talented, amazing designer who literally had one of the largest houses in the world," he shared of Abloh, who was also the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.

The impact of losing these fashion forces made Siriano and his fellow Project Runway judge Brandon Maxwell contemplate their own careers as well as the up-and-coming designers on their show.

