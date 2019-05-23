On Thursday’s episode of Project Runway, the contestants are presented with the challenge of designing dream dresses for a group of real women who help “run New York City.”

Project Runway‘s top six remaining contestants are given the task of designing one-of-a-kind, custom looks for the sheroes of New York.

In the exclusive clip above, mentor, Christian Siriano, brings the designers to his New York City fashion house and introduces them to the six lucky women who are ready to dream up their custom dresses and serve as the models for the challenge.

“High fashion has to become more inclusive and that’s what brings me to your challenge,” Siriano says. “We want you to create dream dresses for the hard working, real women who run New York City. These are the real women who keep this city moving and are truly underserved in the high-end fashion community.”

RELATED: Meet the New Project Runway Contestants

The models for the challenge are presented to the designers and include a member of the NYFD, the NYPD, the Postal Service, workers from the Department of Sanitation and the New York Ferry Service and a school teacher.

“Designers, your challenge is to make these women their dream look,” Siriano explained. “Every detail of their look should feel special – from the accessories, to the hair and makeup look that you choose – it should be easy to dream up a beautiful make up look to go with their beautiful dress.”

Designer Garo Sparo expressed his excitement for the challenge and said, “As a New Yorker, I see these women at work everyday and their job is to think about other people all the time. I am so ready to give back.”

In last week’s episode, the contestants were challenged with creating unique looks that evoked a cause that they were passionate about – whether it be “Black Lives Matter,” Women’s rights or “Save the bees.”

RELATED: Bravo’s Project Runway Brings Sew Much Drama as Competition Heats Up in Tense Midseason Trailer

Bishme Cromartie won the challenge with his clever cocktail dress designed to reflect his cause of growing and empowering the Baltimore youth. The purple cocktail dress featured a ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline that was meant to represent a flower blooming and embroidered sequin faces that were included on the skirt of the dress, representing the youth of Cromartie’s Maryland hometown.

Fellow designer, Venny Etienne, lost the challenge with his mesh-designed dress and bomber jacket that represented his “I Have A Name” cause, reflecting people being judged by the color of their skin prior to anyone knowing who they are.

RELATED VIDEO: Karlie Kloss & Christian Siriano Test Out Their ‘Toilet Paper Fashion’ Skills

Going on its 17th run, this season of Project Runway delivers bigger creative challenges than ever before and a new cast, including Karlie Kloss as host, new judges designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist Elaine Welteroth, and designer and Project Runway alum Christian Siriano as a mentor. The show also featured its first transgender model in the premiere episode.

Watch Project Runway on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.