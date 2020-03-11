Christian Siriano on Leslie Jones Hyping Up His NYFW Show: 'I Didn’t Think She’d Be That Wild'

Christian Siriano’s relationship with good friend Leslie Jones is not like any other — especially when it comes to the runway.

During the Project Runway mentor’s Fall/Winter 2020 New York Fashion Week show in February, the Saturday Night Live alum, 52, captived Siriano’s audience as she cheered on 31-year-old Canadian model Coco Rocha from the front row.

Jones’ fangirl freak out went viral on social media as she commanded the fashion show sidelines.

“Yass Coco! Yass baby!” Jones screamed as Rocha fiercely strutted down the runway in one of Siriano’s avant-garde creations. “Show ’em how it’s done, baby! Show ’em how it’s done, baby! Yass! Yaas! Yass Coco! Yass!”

Recalling the runway moment, the fashion designer and past Project Runway winner, 34, admitted that he is always surprised by how Jones reacts during his shows.

“I knew Leslie was going to be crazy because she just is but I didn’t think she’d be THAT wild,” Siriano told PEOPLE while at the Project Runway finale runway show. “But honestly, it was great because Leslie is really genuine and she likes what she likes and doesn’t like what she doesn’t like. I think the shows sometimes get a little stuffy and if everyone in that room is judging — it’s nice to see all the famous actresses get excited. If I can impress them then I’m doing OK.”

After the show, the comedian, who also served as a guest judge on this season of the Bravo competition series, shared her own video on social media — the footage showcasing even more cheers for the model.

“You know I love you girl. You know I love you,” she told Rocha in the moment. “Oh my god, Coco. Yass Coco, work it! Yass honey, yass!”

Later on, Siriano shared some of his own footage from the NYFW show, thanking his celebrity guests — including Zhavia Ward, Alicia Silverstone, Indya Moore, Alexa Chung, Rachel Bilson and Angela Sarafyan — for attending with a special shout out for Jones.

“Major #fashionweek vibes! MUST WATCH! #lesliejones I love you so much!” he captioned a series of memes featuring Jones in the front row.

Another notable face in Siriano’s star-studded fashion show audience was former Project Runway host, Hiedi Klum. Sirano shot to design stardom after Klum and the show’s past judges named him the winner of the show’s fourth season in 2008. The designer made history as the competition’s youngest winner.

Now, taking on the role previously made famous by Tim Gunn, the A-list designer — who dressed several stars for the 2020 Oscars and presented his NYFW collection while taping the hit show — sees the importance of being a Project Runway mentor and hopes to continue to help winning designers also rise to fame.

“It’s really great. We were all just at Sebastian’s show, which was amazing,” Siriano told PEOPLE of supporting last year’s season 17 winner, Jhoan Sebastian Grey, with show judges Karlie Kloss, Nina Garica, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth.

“I actually hired one of the contestants that was on the show last season and now works for me,” he revealed, before concluding, “I want to help them as much as we can because it’s important to make sure we create a successful designer from this show like me because it’s such a talent-base show and I think we showcase such amazing work.”

The Project Runway finale airs Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on Bravo.