Christian Siriano Officiates 2 Weddings in Times Square on Valentine's Day: 'It Was So Much Fun!'

Christian Siriano can add "wedding officiant" to his roster of talents.

The fashion designer, 37, in a partnership with Minted Weddings, headed out to NYC's famed Times Square on Valentine's Day to marry two New York City couples and spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about the experience.

"Oh my God. It was so much fun though!" Siriano tells PEOPLE. "Really cute couples," he adds.

When Minted shared their idea with Siriano, he recalls thinking, "'what's kind of more New York and iconic?' And I thought it'd be really nice," the NYC-based fashion powerhouse shares.

"The couples ... it was their dream to get married in Times Square. And I kind of thought about it, I was like, you know what? That's actually the most iconic New York place you can get married."

Brooklyn natives Kristen LaBoy and Jesus Torres and Manhattan-based Rachel Federman and Alexandre Perez are the adventurous pairs who allowed Siriano to do the honors.

The couples were married in front of the heart-shaped Love's h|Edge sculpture, designed by Brooklyn-based Almost Studios.

Wearing a body-con blush pink dress, black tights and a vintage-style veiled headpiece, LaBoy said "I Do" to Torres, who sported a metallic blue suit coat, with Siriano snapping selfies with the bride and groom.

"They were like, 'We took the subway here,'" he says of Federman and Perez, "and they just were on the subway to get married. I love it."

Not to outshine his couples, Siriano favored a simple black suit — with a hot pink shirt peeking through — for the festive occasion.

For the other duo, Rachel Federman beamed in a bright coral dress with a graphic floral cardigan, wearing a double strand of pearls around her neck, along with a matching bracelet. She held a small bouquet of pink and orange flowers as she stood next to her Perez, who was bundled up in a plaid scarf and navy suit, with both wearing glasses.

A young girl, presumably the bride's daughter, served as a flower girl and dropped petals in their path as rows of happy-looking onlookers crowded around to watch the special ceremonies, with some taking videos on their phones.

Times Square visitors also witnessed surprise marriage proposals under a 'Will You Marry Me' billboard designed by a Minted artist, along with a vow renewal for 200 couples on the iconic Red Steps.

As far as wedding style advice for future brides and grooms-to-be? Push the limit.

"When you're ever shopping for any wedding look, whether it's a suit or a gown or whatever it is, I think you have to go into it as remember that this is your time to have your true fantasy moment," he tells PEOPLE.

"So I think it's important to go after things that you would normally never try on. Because a lot of people, a lot of even brides, will come to us and be like, 'I would never wear a strapless dress,' and then they end up in a strapless dress. Or, 'I would never wear a suit to my wedding,' and then they're in a tailored suit with a cummerbund and it's just really traditional."

"I think that's what people don't think about. You have to push yourself a little bit."

Siriano says when he was up there, he just took in the moment and appreciated the partnerships.

"It's really beautiful. One of the couples has been together for 21 years. I don't know. It felt very real, which I really liked. Very real life," the luxury womenswear owner adds.

"Obviously after leaving the world of fashion and then having a very real-life love moment felt really good," he continues. "It made it kind of, I don't know, just very New York too. Hello. I woke up today and I was saying to everyone, I was like, 'Last week I was fitting the vice president, and this week I'm marrying people.'