Christian Siriano Is Auctioning Off a Custom Blue and Yellow Ball Gown for Ukraine Relief

The fashion designer said he plans to match the donation made for the dress, which utilizes the two colors of Ukraine's flag

The fashion designer, 36, shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he will be auctioning off a show-stopping blue and yellow gown, with proceeds going to Ukraine relief. Siriano said he will also match the donation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As a designer our voice is our clothes! So if a few bolts of tulle can help save someone then YES, we will be donating this gown to the highest bidder possible and matching that donation for Ukraine," he wrote alongside an image of the dress, which utilizes the two colors of Ukraine's flag.

"Prayers are with anyone suffering right now. 💙💛," Siriano continued, before adding that anyone who wishes to bid on owning the dress can do so by emailing info@christiansiriano.com.

In the comments section, Siriano was met with an outpouring of support from fans who applauded his philanthropy.

"Proud of you always but particularly proud of you for always helping when it's needed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote one user, as another added: "THAT is what fashion is about! Thankyou Christian 💙💛."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Siriano's decision to auction off the dress comes as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back. Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country.