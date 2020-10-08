Christian Siriano Lands His Own Bravo Talk Show So Siriano

So Siriano premieres Oct. 8, and will combine humor, games, celebrity interviews and light-hearted conversations about pop culture, current hot topics, fashion and more

When Christian Siriano made his television debut in 2008 as a contestant on season 4 of Bravo’s Project Runway, the then 21-year-old quickly became a fan favorite — thanks to his shy demeanor and witty confessionals — and wowed the judges with his breathtaking designs week after week.

Siriano went on to win the entire season and launch his widely popular namesake label. With A-list celebrity fans including Ashley Graham, Billy Porter and Whoopi Goldberg to name just a few, a major presence on red carpets, and a reputation for prioritizing diversity and size-inclusivity, Siriano is easily Project Runway’s biggest success story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last year, Siriano, now 34, returned to his roots by filling Tim Gunn’s role as a mentor to up-and-coming designers on the Bravo competition series, while supermodel Karlie Kloss took over for longtime Project Runway host Heidi Klum.

Image zoom Project Runway - Season 17 Miller Mobley/Bravo

And now, the fashion industry veteran has another exciting television gig in the works: his own talk show on Bravo Digital!

Entitled So Siriano, the series will combine humor, games, interviews with the designer's celebrity friends (including Leslie Jones and Sarah Michelle Gellar!) and light-hearted conversations about pop culture, current hot topics, fashion and more. So Siriano premieres Oct. 8 on Bravo Digital, with new episodes every Thursday.

Image zoom

"Obviously I’m not your normal talk show host — I’m a designer — so we keep it light and playful," Siriano tells PEOPLE exclusively, teasing, "Don’t be surprised if someone turns up in a Siriano gown or two while we chat!"

The Project Runway alum will host the show from his home, and says he plans to embrace the theme of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic: virtual communication.

"Talking to our friends virtually is something we’ve all grown accustomed to during the pandemic so I was excited to turn it into something more," he explains. "I get to catch up with some of my famous friends and see what they have been doing at home and get something fun out of them that people don’t necessarily know or are excited to learn about.”

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The news of his talk show comes just weeks after Siriano made headlines for inviting New York Fashion Week show-goers to his socially distanced Spring 2021 presentation at his super-chic home in Westport, Connecticut.

The highlights? An individual picnic set-up complete with wine and snacks for each guest, models effortlessly strutting through grass (yes, grass!) in heels from Sarah Jessica Parker’s collection, pieces embossed with the word “VOTE” ahead of the presidential election and pregnant Coco Rocha wading through Siriano’s backyard pool in a taffeta red gown to close the show.

"It was so nice to just have like a calm, beautiful experience. It really turned out more than we wanted.I just really felt like I just really wanted to transport people just for 20 minutes,” Siriano told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We all got to be in a different world, different place, put the bad things away and just look at some fun and have fun. And remember that fashion should be fun and exciting. We can be playful and still glamorous."