Christian Siriano on Anna Chlumsky’s Emmys Dress: ‘We Knew Not Everybody Would Get It’

Now this is the definition of a statement-making look!

Veep star Anna Chlumsky turned heads on the Emmy Awards red carpet last night with her textured shift and cascading cape design by Christian Siriano — and the design quickly became one of the most talked-about of the night.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

And it was definitely a big red carpet moment for the actress, who just had a baby daughter named Clara Elizabeth just seven weeks before attending the award show.

Credit: Gilbert Flores/Broadimage

“This was a collaboration,” he tells PeopleStyle of the gown, one of nine looks he designed for the Emmys, along with other stars such as Niecy Nash, Angela Bassett, Maura Tierney, Kathy Bates and more. “I think definitely it was a risk. We all knew it was going to be something fun and different and not everybody would get it and that’s okay.”

What really mattered was that Anna felt comfortable, he says. “Anna could not have been happier,” he says.