Princess Diana-Inspired Christian Louboutin Shoes Just Got a Major New Makeover

Many know Christian Louboutin shoes for their sexy pointy-toe designs with sky-high heels and red-soled bottoms, but one of the brand’s first ever shoe styles was all about “Love” and inspired by Princess Diana.

For one of Louboutin’s very first designs for his namesake label, he was inspired by photos of Princess Diana at the Taj Mahal, who was caught looking at the ground during her 1992 trip to India.

“She was looking at her feet, and I thought she looked so sad,” Louboutin recalled in the 2015 Channel 4 documentary about seeing photos from her trip. “I thought it would be nice for her to have something to make her smile when she looked at her feet.”

So he created the first pair of “Love” shoes with the letters “LO” on one shoe and “VE” on the other (above, right is the original design). And this season he updated the look in patent leather (left), available now for $845.

In the new Love collection, Louboutin reimagined the original design with graffiti and glittery reinterpretations. There are velvet loafers with glittery appliqués of the word “Love” across the top ($1,795), a pair white ankle booties with paint-splattered “Love” design across the shoe ($1,245) and a cool high-top sneakers ($945).

In addition to footwear, there are also Love handbags and clutches.

