Chrissy Teigen is paying tribute to a very momentous moment in her life — the day she got her breast implants 10 years ago.

In her typical funny fashion, the cookbook author, 34, who recently got candid about having the plastic surgery procedure done in her early 20s, posted a cheeky Instagram to remember the day she got her breasts enhanced. Alongside two photos of Teigen modeling a white bikini on the runway at the Beach Bunny Swimwear fashion show, the star wrote, “happy 10 year anniversary to these titties and RIP to these teeth. 💕”

The star continued to poke more fun at herself in the comments. Kim Kardashian West left multiple crying smiley face “😂” emojis beneath Teigen’s post, to which she replied, “@kimkardashian you guys were at this show!!! It’s why I was listed as “model walks runway” no one cares about me bahahahahah.”

Comedian Whitney Cummings asked Teigen, “Wait isn’t ten years when we need to take them out?!” The star answered saying she wants to, but unfortunately due to the “stay at home” mandate in California because of the coronavirus pandemic, she can’t get her implants removed.

“@whitneycummings yes dude and I really want them OUT. Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it’s not ‘ESSENTIAL’ smh,” Teigen jokingly said.

Teigen got candid about going under the knife in an interview in her cover story with Glamour UK earlier this month and revealed she has some regrets about it.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she shared. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, explained that she actually kept the “same cup size” and “just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

“I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” she continued. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

However, now the Cravings cookbook author is much more apprehensive about getting plastic surgery done.

“I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years,” said Teigen, who shares daughter Luna Simone, 3, and son Miles Theodore, 1, with husband John Legend. “But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.”