Chrissy Teigen Wears a 'Simple House Towel' to John Legend's at-Home Concert After Asking Twitter for Help

Chrissy Teigen switched out of her loungewear for something much more informal for her husband John Legend‘s at-home concert.

While their family and many others across the world are practicing social distancing at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Legend decided to host a free Instagram Live concert straight from their living room. And Teigen wanted to dress (or rather, undress) for the occasion.

In the hours leading up to the event, Teigen tweeted four different wardrobe options with a poll to let her followers decide what she should wear. The poll included a pink mini dress, an orange long-sleeve plunging number, a sequin gown and a “simple house towel.”

Twitter voted, and the Cravings cookbook author arrived to the casual concert in… the “simple house towel.”

She joined her husband during the livestream to show off her comfortable look where they sang a rendition of the Vanderpump Rules theme song and she requested his song “Everybody Knows.” Later, daughter Luna, 4, joined them at the piano for a sing-a-long.

Teigen first hinted that she would be dressing up when Legend announced the news of the concert on Monday.

One Twitter user suggested that Legend go pantsless, writing, “You gonna wear pants? I wouldn’t.” The EGOT winner responded in agreement, saying, “I’m probably gonna go pantsless. Robe party, @chrissyteigen?

The Lip Sync Battle host was not as interested in such a routine wardrobe. She replied, “I’ve been wearing robes every day for years now. I would like to wear a gown.”

While the final ensemble may not have been as glamorous as Teigen had originally hoped, she still rocked the look with a colorful turban and a glass of wine.

Teigen hasn’t just been needing a change of pace with her fashion, but with her beauty look as well. On Monday the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tweeted, “oh no i want bangs again.”

The last time Teigen publicly considered getting bangs was in November 2017, when she polled her Twitter followers to see what they thought. Her poll delivered pretty split results, with 49% of the 5,800+ voters leaning towards bangs, and 51% of voters voting against them.

And this time is no different. She got a ton of responses from her fans about the possible hair change. Author Lyn Lenz responded in favor of the new style, tweeting, “I say, do it. Why not. If the world is ending end it with a bang,” likely referencing the current pandemic.

However, many fans and celebs shared their concerns that this was too hasty of a decision. Singer Jessie Reyes wrote, “This is the boredom devil. I once did this and ended with what looked like a visor.”

Other users shared the same sentiment. “[Chrissy] its a rough time rn but bangs are never the answer.”

Another wrote: “Look I know frozen 2 just came out in Disney+ and that Anna looks way freakin cute with bangs and as a mom of young children I too have been tempted to try and pull off a Disney Princess haircut.. it ends in tragedy like a Pixar movie.”

Word is still out on whether she’ll change up her look or stick to her signature long waves.