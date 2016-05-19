Chrissy Teigen Wears Spicy Red Dress In N.Y.C.

Chrissy Teigen paired her red dress with a camel-colored coat while out in the city's West Village neighborhood

Chrissy Teigen shows no sign of slowing down on her post-baby style tour, adding yet another super-sexy look to the list while out in N.Y.C.

The thigh-baring dress (which resembled a PG version of Bella Hadid’s Wednesday Cannes gown) was silky, scarlet, plunging and high-slit, and accented by Teigen’s camel-colored coat and strappy sandals.

Accompanied by husband John Legend for dinner in the city’s West Village neighborhood, the new mom’s beauty look was perfectly bronzed, and paired with a matching glossy red lip.

The 30-year-old model is making no apologies for quickly embracing her pre-baby style again, so soon after giving birth.

“I think some people actually get really weirded out if you do bounce back too quickly because you really should be at home with this little thing and taking care of her and not so concerned,” Teigen told PEOPLE Now. “But you’ll never have the right answer and you’ll never be right to everybody, so you just live and do what you can do best.”

She added, “I worked out more pregnant than I ever did not pregnant! So for me, to be able to come back after wasn’t a concern.”

