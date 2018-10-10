Dorinda Medley/Instagram; Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most die-hard celebrity Bravo fans. She perfectly reenacted Luann de Lesseps’ cabaret show on Instagram from the Real Housewives of New York finale. And now, she’s channeling the New York franchise again in a new Instagram post.

RHONY star Dorinda Medley shared a video of Teigen wearing the same striped Jovani jumpsuit that Medley rocked during the finale episode when the ladies watched de Lesseps’ cabaret debut. “Look familiar? It’s Jovani!” Teigen exclaimed in the video.

“It looks fabulous on you @chrissyteigen 😂❤️ Love you! @jovanifashions,” Medley wrote in her caption.

Teigen previously parodied de Lesseps on Instagram, wearing a hot pink strapless gown with a large bow as a friend off camera asks “Who are you wearing?” Teigen channels the countess by throwing her hands in the air and responding, “It’s Jovani!”

During de Lesseps’ cabaret debut, Medley infamously called out the designer of de Lesseps’ outfit changes by disruptively yelling “Jovani” throughout the show.

But the New York ladies aren’t the only ones who love the evening dress brand. Lindsey Vonn just wore the same striped onesie to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in July.

Whether on stage on Instagram or on the red caret, “Jovani!” is always a great choice.