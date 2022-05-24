Chrissy Teigen Wears Leggy Black Dress for London Outing with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen has the London look!
The 36-year-old cookbook author is currently across the pond with husband John Legend, 43, and shared glamorous photos of the couple's United Kingdom style.
Striking an over-the-shoulder pose on a street lined with beautiful architecture, Teigen stunned in a black gown featuring a slit that revealed her mile-long legs.
The model paired the fitted gown with black stiletto pumps that buckled at the ankle and styled her long hair in a classic blowout.
In the first photo, Legend appeared to sweetly brush his wife's hair off her shoulder, making sure every detail was perfect for her sultry snap.
For his own part, Legend chose a brown double-breasted overcoat, black trousers, and a black-and-white polka-dotted button down.
Teigen also shared a selfie of a different evening look on her Instagram Story, this time pairing a classic little black dress with a floor-length sheer blazer and knee-high boots.
Legend will return to London again in July for a performance at the Somerset House before he kicks off his Las Vegas residency in August.
Shows for Legend's Love in Las Vegas residency, which the "All of Me" singer called a "dream come true," are scheduled through Oct. 29.
As for Teigen, she's focused on the road to becoming a mom for the third time. Teigen shared in March she has been undergoing IVF treatments in the hope of welcoming a new addition.
"Everything is good," Teigen told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that."