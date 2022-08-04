Chrissy Teigen Debuts Baby Bump in $520 Sheer Gucci Underwear for Pregnancy Reveal

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to share news in style.

The Cravings author took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she and husband John Legend are expecting another baby — and she did so in a pair of sheer Gucci underwear.

Teigen, 36, posted two photos to her grid announcing the news, and in each, she's wearing the GG embroidered tulle briefs, which cost $520 and aren't currently available online. The sheer black underwear are covered in the iconic double "G" Gucci logo and are a high enough rise to sit perfectly over Teigen's growing baby bump. She paired the briefs with a cropped black t-shirt to appropriately show off her belly.

The model kept the rest of her look casually cool, with her hair down in soft waves and her makeup to a minimum. She was also sure to show off the bruising on her leg from IVF shots, writing in the caption of the photo, "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!)."

She posted yet a third photo of her bump (and those chic undies!) on her Instagram stories, tagging her go-to glam squad and joking that it takes "44 people" to pull her whole look together.

She also wrote in her Instagram, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again." She went on to say that she's feeling "hopeful and amazing" for this pregnancy, though it's hard to be more excited than nervous after her pregnancy loss in September 2020.

Teigen and Legend, who are already parents to Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, shared the story of their pregnancy loss nearly two years ago, a baby they'd named Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post at the time.

The experience is what has made Teigen nervous to share her current pregnancy news, she wrote on Instagram. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote on Wednesday.

She ended her Instagram on a positive note of hope and writing that it's been "very hard keeping this in for so long!"