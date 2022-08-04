Chrissy Teigen Debuts Baby Bump in $520 Sheer Gucci Underwear for Pregnancy Reveal

The star wore luxe GG embroidered tulle briefs in her Instagram pregnancy announcement on Wednesday

By Hedy Phillips
Published on August 4, 2022 02:28 PM

Chrissy Teigen sure knows how to share news in style.

The Cravings author took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she and husband John Legend are expecting another baby — and she did so in a pair of sheer Gucci underwear.

Teigen, 36, posted two photos to her grid announcing the news, and in each, she's wearing the GG embroidered tulle briefs, which cost $520 and aren't currently available online. The sheer black underwear are covered in the iconic double "G" Gucci logo and are a high enough rise to sit perfectly over Teigen's growing baby bump. She paired the briefs with a cropped black t-shirt to appropriately show off her belly.

The model kept the rest of her look casually cool, with her hair down in soft waves and her makeup to a minimum. She was also sure to show off the bruising on her leg from IVF shots, writing in the caption of the photo, "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!)."

She posted yet a third photo of her bump (and those chic undies!) on her Instagram stories, tagging her go-to glam squad and joking that it takes "44 people" to pull her whole look together.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen/instagram

She also wrote in her Instagram, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again." She went on to say that she's feeling "hopeful and amazing" for this pregnancy, though it's hard to be more excited than nervous after her pregnancy loss in September 2020.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a> pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Teigen and Legend, who are already parents to Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4, shared the story of their pregnancy loss nearly two years ago, a baby they'd named Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post at the time.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chrissy-teigen" data-inlink="true">Chrissy Teigen</a>’s Pregnancy Reveal Included a $520 Pair of Gucci Underwear
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The experience is what has made Teigen nervous to share her current pregnancy news, she wrote on Instagram. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote on Wednesday.

She ended her Instagram on a positive note of hope and writing that it's been "very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen Pregnant
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes 44 People Helped Create Her 'Thirst Trap' Selfie to Reveal Baby News
chrissy teigen
John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'
Chrissy Teigen attends Global Citizen VAX LIVE
Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Giving Herself Injection After Announcing IVF Journey
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She's Undergoing IVF After Loss of Son Jack: 'I Honestly Don't Mind the Shots'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says Son Miles, Daughter Luna Are 'Competitive' with Each Other: They're 'Keeping it Exciting'
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Says She 'Finished' Latest Round of IVF: 'Everything Is Good'
Frida Mom event
Chrissy Teigen Says Women Are Unprepared for Motherhood Because of 'Perfection of Instagram'
chrissy teigen, john legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Daughter Luna's 6th Birthday with a Trip to Disneyland
John Legend, Luna, Miles
John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys
Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Selfie with Luna and Miles from Inside the 2022 Grammys
chrissy teigen and john legend
Chrissy Teigen Gets Glammed Up for Disco Date with John Legend, Jokes She's 'Too Lazy to Cheat'
John Legend at SiriusXM and Pandora, Kimberly Wilson attend Home On Tour featuring John Legend, presented by Ashley x Pandora, on March 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
John Legend Says Miles and Luna Are 'Excited' for a Potential Sibling: 'They Know We Are Trying'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna
John Legend Snaps Adorable Family Selfie at Miles' First T-Ball Practice — See the Cute Pic!
Chrissy Teigen Vows to Only Wear 'Physically Comfortable' Clothes in 2022: 'Many a Birkenstock'
Chrissy Teigen Is Staying 'Extremely Comfy' in $1,000 'Birkenstock-Esque' Fendi Sandals
Card Placeholder Image
Chrissy Teigen Swears Off Tweeting About Pregnancy After Body-Shamers Attack Her Baby Bump
chrissyteigen
Chrissy Teigen Dedicates Third Cravings Cookbook to Late Son Jack