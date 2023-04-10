Chrissy Teigen Wears Sexy 'Seinfeld'-Inspired Bra Look While on a Date with Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen channeled a famous sitcom character for her recent date night with husband John Legend.

In new Instagram photos shared Monday, the model, mom and cookbook author stepped out for a romantic evening with her musician beau wearing a sexy outfit surprisingly inspired by Seinfeld.

Teigen, 37, dons an unbuttoned black blazer and a matching sequin mini skirt with a sheer skirt to showcase the pièce de résistance: a lace bra styled as a top. Heels and a tousled updo complete her ensemble.

The sexy fashion move drew comparisons to Brenda Strong's Seinfeld character, Sue Ellen Mischke, who, in the show, openly wears her bra out after being known for not wearing one at all.

The star's social media followers immediately picked up the '90s reference, many of them commenting "the braless wonder" in reference to Sue Ellen's nickname.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend date night outfits. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq3JnMOJeVP/. Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Meanwhile, the "All of Me" singer, 44, went for a more classic approach to his outfit, sporting a double-breasted trench coat with gold buttons, trousers, a polka-dot collar shirt and oxford shoes.

"Sue Ellen Mischke takes Italy," Teigen captioned the post. Legend responded with a lineup of heart-eyes emojis and declared, "I love a date night."

The couple, who share their three children — 6-year-old Luna, 4-year-old Miles and 3-month-old Esti — spent some quality time as a duo while on their family vacation to Europe.

The Cravings author recently shared a photo of her family of five exploring Italy over spring break, writing on Instagram: "Happy Easter from us and our 🐣a-dees! 💕"

