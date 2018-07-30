Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have become one of Hollywood’s sweetest, most hilarious power couple over the past decade.

The couple met on the set of Legend’s 2007 music video, “Stereo.” Teigen modeled in the video and later admitted that they “hooked up” afterward. And more than 10 years later they’re still going strong. So who can blame Teigen for getting a tad jealous when other girls are around her husband on his music video sets?

On Sunday, Teigen celebrated the 10th anniversary of Legend’s hit “Green Light” featuring André 3000 by sharing a story that happened on set. “Fun fact, I had a jealously fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people,” she revealed.

Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people. https://t.co/SiE3h9aisY — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018

She explained that Legend’s managers and co-writers were commenting on how beautiful the girls in the video were while speaking to Teigen — and that did not go over well. “But in my mind they not only were talking about it, they were talking about it on purpose to rile me up. Looking back and knowing how well I know them now, THEY WERE DEFINITELY RILING ME UP AND GETTING A KICK OUT OF IT.”

She said that she watched him on the monitor “like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk” because since they met on a music video she “know[s] how this s— works!”

“A few more shoulder touches and laughs with her later, I lost it,” she said after she saw Legend and a model laughing together on set. “Anger turned to sobbing turned to fleeing the set and getting a hotel room. The director (ALAN FERGUSON!) was baffled. Everyone was.”

She admitted her outburst was just because she was being a “jealous, angry 22 year old.” But to this day, she says that’s still her least favorite Legend song. “Maybe subconsciously but mostly I just thought it was corny LOVE YOU JOHNNY!!!!”

She’s clearly over the incident now and Legend has no hard feelings (he helped her recall exactly what went down), but she did leave a message to all future models in Legend’s videos: “DON’T TEST ME.”