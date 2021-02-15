Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Swollen Lips from an Allergic Reaction: 'Not Filler Fail'

The star says her lips blew up after she bit the skin of a "suspicious" orange

Whether she's getting her breast implants removed or contemplating a nose piercing, Chrissy Teigen never holds back from updating her fans on social media. So it's no surprise that when the Cravings cookbook author suffered an uncomfortable allergic reaction that made her lips swell up, she shared the full experience with her loyal followers.

Although it appeared to some that Teigen, 35, may have gone overboard with lip filler in the selfies shared on her Instagram which revealed her enormous, swollen pout, the star said that the swelling happened after she ate the skin of a "suspicious" orange on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"lmao lookin great!! not filler fail - I'd tell you! I don't give a shit!" Teigen candidly captioned the makeup-free selfies.

She continued: "It happened after I bit the skin of a suspicious orange. Maybe pesticides on the outside? I look like a juicy blow up doll, freshly unpacked."

Image zoom Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Dr. Pimple Popper star and dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee gave Teigen some advice to help bring her lips back to normal size in the comments of the Instagram post. "Allergy of course. Take antihistamine and of course no more eating the suspicious fruit! ❤️" Dr. Lee said.

The problem didn't last long because by Sunday, Teigen's lips were back to normal size in the videos she posted on her Instagram Story. That night, she enjoyed a romantic date in Los Angeles with husband John Legend and returned to a hotel to enjoy some one-on-one time together.

As Teigen got undressed in the bathroom, she snapped a selfie of her torso, revealing the scars from her breast implant removal and endometriosis surgeries. "Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself!! Bitch has been throuuugh it," she captioned the photo.

Image zoom Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this month, Teigen shared with fans that she was recuperating at home following surgery to alleviate pain from endometriosis, a disorder that causes uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus.

"Usually I'm really good after [surgery]," she said. "This one's a toughie. My whole belly got numbed. It's gonna be numb for like, a couple days. Couple of the next days, hopefully they'll stay that way."

Her surgery coincided with the original due date for her third child with husband John Legend, a boy that they named Jack who was lost after 20 weeks of pregnancy back in September. On Feb. 3, she tweeted that she was feeling "a bit off" and asked her followers for "their experience after endometriosis surgery."

In addition to detailing her implant removal surgery last summer, Teigen also got candid by choosing share the "raw" photos from the hospital after she and Legend, 42, lost their son Jack at 20 weeks gestation back in late September.

Five months later, Teigen shared she was still "coming to terms" with the loss of Jack. "I have maternity clothes, and there are things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month," the star said on a recent episode of Ellen. "So it's just hard because he would've been born this week, so you look at those things and you have these constant reminders."