Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Hater Who Says Star's Short Hair Makes Her 'Face Look Huge'

Chrissy Teigen could teach a course on the art of crafting the perfect Instagram clap back.

After Teigen, 32, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night, one commenter wrote that she should grow out her hair because short hair makes her “face look huge.”

“You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again. Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that,” the Instagram troll wrote. “It makes your face look huge. Been there….believe me….LONG HAIR👍”

And Teigen proved once again that she wouldn’t let any hater have the final word, snapping back with a firm response.

The cookbook author tagged the Instagram user and wrote, “honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy so this was a mistake on my part.”

Teigen also slammed another Internet Troll after the Emmys when the Twitter user asked if she was pregnant at the award show.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again? 🤯,” the fan wrote in response to a photo of Teigen at the event, four months after welcoming the couple’s second child, son Miles Theodore.

“I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” the mother of two clapped back.

As one of the most honest stars in the industry, Teigen has no problem opening up about her insecurities to fans — even once showing off her post-pregnancy stretch marks while wearing nothing but bikini bottoms.

“I guess these just aren’t going to go away,” she wrote in an empowering message. “This is my new body.”

She also tweeted how it’s tough in the social media world to find body love and acceptance: “Instagram is crazy. I think it’s awesome people have killer bodies and are proud to show them off (I really do!!) but I know how hard it can be to forget what (for lack of a better word) regular ol’ bodies look like when everyone looks bonkers amazing.”