The cookbook author previously said she tries to "never wear makeup" if she can "avoid it"

Chrissy Teigen Shows Fans What She Looks Like with and Without Makeup — in the Same Photo!

Chrissy Teigen has no problem going full glam — or rocking a bare face.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old model revealed what she looks like with half a face of makeup and half au naturel.

In the Instagram photo, Teigen posed in a robe with her hair pulled back as she rocked full makeup and a smokey eye on the done-up half of her face.

"No-makeup makeup," she captioned the post.

The photo also highlights Teigen's brand new eyebrows. In November, the model, who previously said she tries to "never wear makeup" if she can "avoid it," documented her experience getting a brow transplant.

The Cravings: All Together cookbook author shared a trio of videos to her Instagram Story of herself after undergoing the cosmetic procedure, where hairs are taken from the back of a patient's head and placed on the face to create a fuller set of brows.

"I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," she wrote atop a photo of herself post-surgery, tagging doctors Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne.

In the second slide, Teigen posted a more candid image of her new look, calling the results "crazy" in the caption.

"They look so cool," she said in the clip while pointing to her new brows. "He did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy!"

Board-Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr. Paul Nassif said most candidates who come in for an eyebrow transplant typically want full, natural brows. It can be anyone from a person who plucked too many stray hairs, to someone with naturally thin arches or a person with no brow hair at all, he told PEOPLE.

"The procedure involves taking a hair follicle from the back of the scalp and transplanting the hair gently – with the right angle, and the right curve – into the eyebrow," Nassif said. "It's important your doctor uses a light hand when you do this and with the right angle. Otherwise, the brows can come out looking too bushy and unnatural."

While the entire eyebrow transplant can be completed in one visit, it takes time to see the full results, Dr. Nassif said.